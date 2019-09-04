What's Available

Once you've become a member of the SAP Community and are active in Q&A, you will start accumulating karma credits. Since the SAP Community Reputation Program is focused more on quality contributions and less on quantity of activity, these credits are only displayed to you, to help you keep track of how your contributions in Q&A are being received.





You can see your karma credit total in the top right-hand corner of the All questions page when you are logged in on Q&A. You can also see your karma credit total in the Reputation section of your profile. If you click on the total that is displayed in the profile, a page displays with your karma credit history, showing how you earned your current karma credit total.





Note that moderators can see the karma credit total and the karma credit history for all members.