Profile linking allows users to link other accounts they own, which will show snapshots of the profiles from their other accounts within their current, active profile.
Profile linking does not combine the accounts in any way or consolidate the content list or the reputation. The content lists and reputation of each account remain separate.
Profile linking also does not make it possible for users to log into their other, inactive accounts to create more content or acquire additional reputation in those accounts.
Later this year, SAP Community will share more information regarding the consolidation tool that members can apply to their linked accounts and assign all their content to the SAP Universal ID. To learn more about SAP Community’s vision to support SAP Universal ID, visit FAQ - SAP Universal ID for SAP Community
Reach out to the Community Support Team here and provide them the links of the profiles or IDs that you would like to link together. They will require some information from you to verify the ownership of your account. Once you successfully verified your ownership, the support agent will link your profiles.
To prepare to link a second profile to your current, active profile, first make sure you have the login information (the password) for the second profile, then follow these steps:
Go to your profile "Dashboard" and, under the “Account & Settings” area, select “Profile Linking.”
Click on “Link an SAP profile” and enter the user ID of the second account, along with the password, in the fields provided
After you provided the other account's credentials, press the “Link profile” button and the two accounts are now linked together