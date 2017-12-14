In compliance with our data protection and privacy policies, we regularly anonymize the SAP Community contributions and delete the personal data of inactive members who haven't logged in to SAP.com for several years. Once this anonymization occurs, inactive members permanently lose the ability to edit their content, including blog posts, questions, answers, and comments. They also lose any progress that they've made on missions, their karma credits, and any other SAP Community history related to this profile.





This is a permanent erasure and cannot be reverted.





To ensure that this anonymization doesn't occur to you, you simply need to log in to your SAP.com profile occasionally. If you go several years without logging in, you run the risk of losing your content and contributions to SAP Community, which will be permanently attributed to Former Member.