The SAP Community expects moderators to:
Moderation tasks include publishing pre-moderated content (questions and answers) and removal of spam, exposed personal information, duplicate content from the same member, as well as resolving flagged reports.
Moderation access can be removed by the SAP Community team anytime without warning. Moderators who do not follow the rules stated above or are inactive for extended periods of time are likely to lose their moderation access.
Global moderators are available to mediate conflicts between moderators, or between community members if moderators are not able to come to an agreement.
In case you need to reach out to our global moderators, because you are confused about a moderation action or because of other critical behavior of other community members, please reach out to moderators@sap.com.