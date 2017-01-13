Getting Started

Please follow these steps in order to register:
1) Click on the avatar at the top right of the page to start the process.
2) On the next screen, click on Register.
3) Enter your information and set up your password.
4) Read and acknowledge the privacy statement and terms and conditions, and click the Register button.
The system will send you an account activation email. Follow the directions in the email to complete the registration process. Upon completion of the registration process, you will be able to access and setup your profile.
To access your profile, click on the avatar at the top of the page and log in. Once logged in, click on the avatar and select Dashboard. Complete your profile by uploading a profile photo and editing the fields in the Personal Info section:
From the profile dashboard, you can click on View your public profile to see what other SAP Community members can see about you. You will also see your public profile address in the browser address bar: https://people.sap.com/ followed by your username. For example, if your username is krys.kryngle, your public profile address would be https://people.sap.com/krys.kryngle. If you click on View your public profile and you see a 404 error, it’s likely that your profile is set to private.
When you register, your profile defaults to private. At any time, you have the option of making your profile public or private. Your choice affects your level of participation within the community. To learn more, please see our SAP Community Privacy FAQs.
Notifications enable you to receive updates or information about items requiring your attention. For example, if a user posts a comment on one of your posts or if someone provides an answer to one of your questions, you’ll receive a notification.
You can receive notifications via email or within the Inbox of your profile for the following categories:
To enable notifications, go into the Communications setting of your profile (found under Account & Settings).
The number indicator above your avatar (in the header area) allows you to see if you have any new notifications from any page on SAP.com. Once in your Inbox, you can filter your notifications by read and unread. You also have the option to mark all notifications as read, delete notifications, and set them to unread.
The activity stream is a customized feed based on your personal interests. It's organized around three types of subscriptions: people, tags, and individual pieces of content (e.g., blog posts or questions). Your activity stream will automatically be populated with the specific content you choose to follow.
Your activity stream is easily accessible from your profile flyout menu. Click on your avatar in the header area, then click "Followed Activities."
If you have no subscriptions, you'll only see the activity you've generated. As you become more involved in the community, you can begin to follow people, tags, and content. To learn more about other details of your Activity Stream such as what filters are available, you can read this blog post, Use Activity Stream Like a Boss.