19 December (12 am PT; 3 am ET; 9 am CET) Practical Strategies for SAP Fiori adoption in SAP S/4HANA<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQ5n4vZtVDE&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2&t=0s">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2019/12/0253eb49-7a7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> For sure SAP Fiori is the way business users consume SAP S/4HANA innovations. But how do you scope & manage that change to fit business readiness? What strategies are customers already on S/4HANA using? What are the pros, cons & practical considerations for different approaches? What are the mindsets that help the journey? Learn what others are doing & contribute your own suggestions & thoughts! <a href="https://people.sap.com/jocelyn.dart">Jocelyn Dart,</a> User Experience Strategist and Solution Architect at SAP

18 December (8 am PT; 11 am ET; 5 pm CET) How to Use the SAP Community to Increase Productivity<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6sTf0I0b4Q&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2">Replay</a> This call aims at enabling open sharing between SAP Community members and how open sharing helps individuals to benefit from SAP Community to become more productive. <a href="https://people.sap.com/michelle.crapo5">Michelle Crapo</a><br> <br>SAP Champion and SAP developer at Furst-Mcness

17 December (3.30 am PT; 7.30 am ET; 1.30 pm CET) Agile Product Management for Machine Learning<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WEfbbAyPro&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a> In this session, we will discuss product management for Machine Learning and how IT Services team apply Agile and DevOps techniques to overcome some of challenges: <br> <br>o A Short Introduction on Agile Product Management <br>o What is Machine Learning Product about <br>o Challenges with Machine Learning Product Development <br>o How to apply Agile Product Management to Machine Learning <br><br> Susanne Beckers and Marc Gong, SAP IT services

13 December (3 am PT; 6 am ET; 12 pm CET) Best Practices for Building your Brand in the SAP Online Community<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I48ttrZqUTc&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=3&t=0s">Replay</a> In this call, you will meet with an SAP Mentor and learn from the best how to engage with your audiences online, through an interactive Q&A session. <br> <br> <br>You are invited to network with the SAP Mentors and other SAP community members, spend time learning about interacting within your community, and come away with: <br>• Awareness of various communication channels <br>• Your questions openly discussed <br>• Building your online reputation <a href="https://people.sap.com/tammy.powlas3">Tammy Powlas</a> is an SAP Mentor, ASUG Volunteer, has been an SAP Community Topic Leader, and will share tips on improving your engagement and reputation.

5 December (7am PT; 10am ET: 4pm CET) SAP Launching Farm to Consumer Blockchain Solution to Improve Food Safety<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9qvkHIHlGs">Replay</a> More and more consumers want to know the origin of the food they eat and how it was produced. A big concern of consumers but also of food companies is food safety. In October, SAP launched a brand new blockchain application that will allow food companies to trace product genealogy of multi-ingredient food products across company boundaries in a network of multiple supply chain partners. Tanja Reith, Solution Manager @SAP SE and Eric Somitsch, Senior Director @SAP SE

3 December (5:30 am PT; 8:30 am ET; 2:30 pm CET) Customer Vendor Integration (CVI) Cockpit - Enabling movement to SAP S/4HANA through seamless Business Partner synchronization<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yj5g13XSImo&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2019/12/e817b46f-777d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> For an existing SAP ECC customer, the current Business Partner Synchronization process involves execution of multiple stand-alone reports/transactions. This resulted in high efforts invested by customers as part of BP/CVI conversion projects. To address this issue for ECC Customers, SAP has delivered a standard centralized and guided Cockpit that would have seamless integration to all the required process components, in the intended sequence. S Pramod and Saptarshi Sen <br>Product Owners @SAP LABS INDIA PVT. LTD. <br>Product Owners of SAP S/4HANA Business Partner <br><br>

3 December (8am PT; 11am ET; 5pm CET) SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlNZy8-07ss&t=10s">Replay</a> In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. Henning Heitkoetter product owner for SAP Cloud SDK

26 November (Midnight PT; 4am ET; 9am CET) Architecting with SAP Cloud Platform and AWS<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIpyzan5dm4&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=5&t=0s">Replay</a><br><br> Learn how SAP and AWS are bringing collaboration to the next level. Plenty can be done with AWS beyond using it as an Infrastructure-as-a-service to host your core SAP solutions. Get introduced to some common architectural patterns around building cloud native apps that leverage native AWS capability along with SAP Cloud Platform, and hear examples of how customers are building innovative applications using cross-platform technologies. Murali Shanmugham <br>Solution Advisor & SAP Technology Ambassador @SAP <br><br>

25 November (8am PT; 11am ET; 5pm CET) Taking on Fake News about Climate Change<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDS9IvCAZMQ&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a> We'll take a look at some climate change basics, how these get attacked, how this can be identified and what can be done to - hopefully! - halt the spread of this and other fake news. <a href="https://people.sap.com/baerbel.winkler2">Baerbel Winkler</a>

21 November (5am PT; 8am ET; 2pm CET) SAP Intelligent Business Process Management – Master Business Processes with SAP Cloud Platform<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2019/11/a49faf10-747d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> In this call you will get an introduction to SAP Intelligent BPM. Learn how the new family of services within SAP Cloud Platform supports you to automate business processes, manage decision logic and gain end-to-end process visibility. Integrated with SAP Conversational AI for digital assistance and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation to improve the business process experience for our customers. In this call you will get an introduction to SAP Intelligent BPM. Learn how the new family of services within SAP Cloud Platform supports you to automate business processes, manage decision logic and gain end-to-end process visibility. Integrated with SAP Conversational AI for digital assistance and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation to improve the business process experience for our customers. Thomas Volmering , <br>Head of Product Management for SAP Intelligent BPM @SAP SE <br><br>

5 November (8am PT; 11am ET; 5pm CET) SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jv-bS9lK8zk&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2&t=1s">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2019/11/86014534-727d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. <br> <br>This call will focus on what's new in the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript. Marika Marszalkowski and Frank Essenberger, SAP Cloud SDK, SAP

29 October (8am PT; 11am ET; 5pm CET) Empowering Cloud by Augmented Analytics - SAP Analytics Cloud<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZBgPJk9h3k&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2">Replay</a> - How Augmented Analytics Features rely on Machine Learning to produce true results that are easy to understand and predict <br>- How Augmented Analytics have the power to explore your data and enable better decisions faster <br>- What's Smart Analytics <br>- The relevancy of Data Insight and other functionalities for SAP Analytics Cloud customers Karthik Paladugu, Consultant, Deloitte

17 October (6am PT; 9am ET; 3pm CET) The Evolution of UI5<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IE98q7x9N9A">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2019/10/50948000-6d7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> UI5 is the HTML5 framework to build cross-platform, responsive, enterprise-grade applications. It is the leading UI technology of SAP’s user experience strategy. To show you how UI5 is evolving, this community call will cover: <br> <br>- Overview of SAPUI5 and OpenUI5 <br>- Recent highlights in UI5 <br>- Roadmap <br>- Engagement with the UI5 community (e.g., UI5con events 2019) <a href="https://people.sap.com/oliver.graeff">Oliver Graeff</a>, SAP Product Manager

1 October (8am PT; 11am ET; 5pm CET) SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2chjvlrsF8">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2019/10/0ed4e8c7-6c7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. Agenda: <br><br>- SAP Cloud SDK introduction <br>- Useful features of the SAP Cloud SDK for cloud-native application development on SAP Cloud Platform <br>- What's new in the latest releases <br>- Q&A <br><br> <a href="https://people.sap.com/wilhelmflo">Florian Wilhelm</a> and <a href="https://people.sap.com/daniel.kurzynski">Daniel Kurzynski</a>, SAP Cloud SDK, SAP

9 September (6am PT; 9am ET; 3pm CET) SAP Globalization Services - Updates for SAP Community<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d--a8aZLlx4">Replay</a> The SAP unit dedicated to the localization necessary to deliver products to global markets, SAP Globalization Services (GS) empowers businesses to run compliant locally while also staying competitive on the global stage. In this meeting series, GS will provide updates on its latest offerings, product roadmaps, and technology topics. The first in the series, this call will introduce GS, existing solutions, and focus areas. Stefan Steinle, SVP and Head of Globalization Services

6 September (7:30am PT; 10:30am ET; 4:30pm CET) The Top 3 Reasons to Attend SAP TechEd 2019<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOFSeoMarFo">Replay</a> Seven tracks. Thirty-two Learning Journeys. Over 600 sessions. SAP experts and customers delivering best practices, how-to tips, and advice. SAP TechEd is the single best technical training program of the year offered by SAP.<br><br>Agenda: <br>- This year’s highlights and hot topics <br>- What to expect from the Developer Garage <br>- Where to meet your SAP Community and have fun Ric Rogers, SAP TechEd Global Events Program Lead; <a href="https://people.sap.com/thomas.grassl">Thomas Grassl</a>, Head of Developer and Community Relations; <a href="https://people.sap.com/craig.cmehil">Craig Cmehil</a>, Head of SAP Community

5 September (7am PT; 10am ET; 4pm CET) Smallholder Farmers in Africa – Digitally Integrated in the Global Food Supply chain<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgbwfX37MOM&">Replay</a> Learn how SAP is addressing key challenges for the global food supply chain by empowering smallholder farmers in developing countries, connecting them digitally to global agricultural supply chains. Agenda: <br>- Global trends in the agribusiness industry <br>- SAP’s approach to agribusiness <br>- SAP Rural Sourcing Management solution overview Tanja Reith, Solution Manager, SAP

3 September (8am PT; 11am ET; 5pm CET) SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3P9-wqIhYA&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2019/09/d8801d1f-657d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. Agenda: <br>- SAP Cloud SDK introduction <br>- Useful features of the SAP Cloud SDK for cloud-native application development on SAP Cloud Platform <br>- What's new in the latest releases <br>- Q&A <a href="https://people.sap.com/ekaterina.gavrilova#overview">Ekaterina Kruse</a>, SAP Cloud SDK, SAP

6 August (8am PT; 11am ET; 5pm CET) SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTuNXF-Alp4&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2">Replay</a><br> <br><a href="https://sap.com/documents/2019/08/568f38b5-5e7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. Agenda: <br>- SAP Cloud SDK introduction <br>- Useful features of the SAP Cloud SDK for cloud-native application development on SAP Cloud Platform <br>- What's new in the latest releases <br>- Q&A <a href="https://people.sap.com/ekaterina.gavrilova#overview">Ekaterina Kruse</a>, SAP Cloud SDK, SAP

31 July (1am PT; 4pm ET; 10am CET) Speed Up Business Processes with Intelligent Robotic Process Automation<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSGifUzK6-w&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2">Replay</a> Automation is a massive market opportunity with growing demand in the enterprise. From HR to finance to customer service, companies use robotic process automation to gain competitive advantage, deliver rapid results, and improve customer and employee experiences. Hear how you can empower your teams to focus on more strategic tasks by automating and streamlining your business processes in SAP S/4HANA and other cloud solutions with the recently released SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation services. Agenda: <br>- What is Robotics Process Automation <br>- Use cases and sample architectures <br>- Components of Intelligent Robotic Process Automation <br>- Customer references <br>- Outlook <a href="https://people.sap.com/muralidaran.shanmugham2">Murali Shanmugham</a>, Solution Advisor at SAP

10 July <br>(9:30am PT; 12:30pm ET; 6:30pm CET) Using Emerging Technologies to Stimulate Innovation<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Axk8o9Sc5ZI">Replay</a> Learn about helping customers discover new business ideas by applying emerging technologies. The agenda will cover: <br>- What does innovation mean to you? <br>- Walking an innovation story with an interactive presentation <br>- The power of a physical model in a demonstration <a href="https://people.sap.com/john.astill/#overview">John Astill</a>, Concept Engineering Solution Engineer, SAP

8 July (1am PT; 4am ET; 10am CET) OData service development options - Be prepared for the ABAP RESTful Programming Model<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkfXkamR5nY">Replay</a> In this session you will learn which options there are to develop OData Services with SAP Gateway and the ABAP Programming for SAP Fiori, and where to invest now to be prepared for the ABAP (RESTful) Programming Model which first became available with the SAP Cloud Platform Environment and is planned to become available for on-premises systems with an upcoming version of SAP S/4HANA. Agenda: <br>- OData V2 development options <br>- Introduction to the ABAP RESTful Programming Model <br>- What is the difference between managed and un-managed scenarios? <br>- OData V4 development options <br>- Where is it safe to invest now? <a href="https://people.sap.com/andre.fischer#overview">Andre Fisher,</a> Product Manager for SAP Gateway, SAP

2 July (8am PT; 11am ET; 5pm CET) SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNovhlGzg78">Replay</a> In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. In the first instance of the call series, we will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. Agenda: <br>- SAP Cloud SDK Introduction <br>-Useful features of the SAP Cloud SDK for cloud-native application development on SAP Cloud Platform <br>- What's new in the latest releases <br>- Q&A <a href="https://people.sap.com/ekaterina.gavrilova#overview">Ekaterina Kruse</a>, SAP Cloud SDK, SAP

24 June (1am PT; 4am ET; 10am CET) Getting Started with SAP Cloud Platform Use Cases<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FsvF5sQpBg&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2">Replay</a> You will hear about multiple SAP Cloud Platform use cases implemented by customers and find out how you can discover uses cases with SAP Cloud Platform for your custom business needs: <br>- Learn about successful use cases built on SAP Cloud Platform <br>- Derive use cases with SAP Cloud Platform <br>- Get updates on roadmap and pricing <a href="https://people.sap.com/midhun.vp#overview">Midhun VP</a>, SAP Cloud Platform customer engagement expert

17 June <br>(7am PT; 10am ET; 4pm CET) SAP C/4HANA Foundation - Introduction<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4b9Br60tEVE&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2&t=0s">Replay</a><br> <br><a href="https://sap.com/documents/2019/06/84f7566f-547d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> The SAP C/4HANA Foundation, launched in May 2019, enables SAP C/4HANA customers to onboard, configure, run, and extend their SAP C/4HANA portfolio. Join this call to get a first-hand introduction to the SAP C/4HANA Foundation vision and strategy, components, and benefits. Agenda: <br>- SAP C/4HANA Foundation – Overview <br>- Demo of SAP C/4HANA Foundation <br>- SAP C/4HANA extensibility <br>- SAP and Google Cloud Promotion <br>- Q&A <a href="https://people.sap.com/jamie.cawley#overview">Jamie Cawley</a>, SAP C/4HANA Foundation Tech Evangelist at SAP

5 June <br>(1am PT; 4am ET; 10am CET) Keep Your Code Secure<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvpybcG4kj4&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=1">Replay</a> This call will cover the need to secure your code while doing in-house development. Topics include: <br>- Why you should review your code <br>- Where to start <br>- Best practices Luis Lans Felipe, Technology Principal Architect - MaxAttention Service Lead at SAP

3 June <br>(7am PT; 10am ET; 4pm CET) The RIGHT Approach to SAP S/4HANA<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxkI4ch7uco">Replay</a> This call will cover following questions: <br>- What is the "disease" (strategy, innovation, disruption)? <br>- What is the "Intelligent Enterprise" and why is it the "cure"? (also: are non-intelligent enterprises "dumb"?) <br>- How to approach that topic correctly (mindset, setup, IT versus Business) <a href="https://people.sap.com/alexandergreb#overview">Alexander Greb,</a> Presales Lead SAP S/4HANA Strategy & Logistics MEE at SAP Deutschland SE & Co.KG

23 May <br>(12:30am PT; 3:30am ET; 9:30am CET) Altruistic Algorithms: Bringing the Power of Data Science to the Charity Sector<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJ2YVjZq55Q&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=1">Replay</a> DataKind is a charity that aims to help other charities through data science. It is important to democratize the benefits of data science using techniques such as machine learning, and DataKind helps charities unlock potential benefits from the data they store. <br>Call topics include: <br>- An introduction to DataKind <br>- A look at past DataKind projects <br>- Explanations of how you can get involved Sukhil Patel, Data Scientist at Kaluza and a Data Ambassador volunteer for DataKind

16 May <br>(9am PT; 12pm ET; 6pm CET) Boost Your Cloud Foundry Edit-Build-Deploy-Test-Debug Speed!<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Viu4bcDddEw&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a> Andrew Lunde is a member of SAP's Independent Software Vendor partner program and works with strategic partners as a solution architect. His focus is currently on application development on HANA (SAP's in-memory DB) and SAP's Cloud Foundry service. This call will center on development issues you notice when developing with Cloud Foundry and the time it takes to deploy a multi-node application. Topics will include: <br>- Localizing your development environment <br>- Piecemeal deployments <br>- Editing/testing after deploy <a href="https://people.sap.com/andrew.lunde#overview">Andrew Lunde</a>, <br>Senior Solution Architect, <br>SAP

15 May <br>(5am PT; 8am ET; 2pm CET) Mind-full or Mindful - Why Well-being Data Matters<br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGyot46YKJ0&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2">Replay</a> A look into how wellbeing data can not only lead to improved productivity and bottom-line performance but make employees feel supported and valued, ultimately leading them to thriving in the workplace. Sarah Ross, <br>HCM, S/4 & Analytics Sales Manager <br>at Abaco Consulting

14 May <br>(2am PT; 5am ET; 11am CET) <a href="https://sap-se.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yF1rZUjWSpK3wyA6X-E3wQ">Understanding the UserExperience of SAP S/4HANA</a><br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lv9u6E1U7K8&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=2">Replay</a><br> <br><a href="https://sap.com/documents/2019/05/d2ece693-4d7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> Getting started on your S/4HANA journey and want to use the new UX? Done your initial conversion or install <br>and now looking to derive more business value using Fiori? Get a heads-up on the top 10 things that will <br>help you make your project a success based on lessons learned from S/4HANA projects around the world. <br>For example: know your options for managing the pace of change, understanding how apps work together, Fiori <br>vs GUI, how to run Fiori and GUI for Windows side by side, and what resources and skills you need on your project. <a href="https://people.sap.com/jocelyn.dart">Jocelyn Dart,</a> <br>Solution Architect at <br>SAP

6 May <br>(5am PT; 8am ET; 2pm CET) <a href="https://sap-se.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6LjMAmbqS_WplvDnbRT70g">The IT Story of Agile</a> <br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNlWCCSppHk&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=1">Replay</a> SAP Technology Ambassador Marc Gong has 20 years of experience in SAP product implementation and support, and he has built high-performing global technology teams. He led various topics in software development, consulting, innovation, and transformation. Marc will share the Agile-related knowledge he acquired over the years and will focus on the following topics: <br>1. Agile principles <br>2. Scrum roles, events, and artefacts <br>3. Agile and Scrum in SAP IT Services <a href="https://people.sap.com/marcgong#overview">Mark Gong</a><br>Senior Manager, IT <br>Go-to-Market Services at SAP

30 April (7am PT; 10am ET; 4pm CET) <a href="https://sap-se.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-CMKlovETCOJxQdg-5_pKQ">Multigenerational Teams</a><br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maEhBsWaKJc&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a> Topics that will be covered: <br>Understanding the importance of generational diversity in the workplace <br>Identifying the similarities and differences between us <br>Understanding importance of Generational Intelligence <br>Handling a multigenerational workforce <br>Attracting an expanding workforce Marta Velasco, Presales Associate, SAP UK - EMEA North - London

8 April (12am PT; <br>3am ET; 9am CET) <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/will-you-still-be-able-to-download-sap-notes-in-2020-tickets-59318637642?utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=new_event_email&utm_term=viewmyevent_button">SAP Notes Download and Upload Process Impacted. Act Now!</a><br> <br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knLY11f1WGY&">Replay</a><br> <br><a href="https://sap.com/documents/2019/05/986cb4d7-4b7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> Abstract: Post January 1, 2020, the download and upload process will stop working unless Note Assistant <br>(SNOTE transaction) is adapted for the SAP support backbone update and is able to consume Digitally Signed <br>SAP Notes. We now deliver all SAP Notes with digital signature to protect SAP Notes files with increased <br>authenticity and improved security. In this webinar you will learn about the changes and what you need to do adapt <br>your landscape for these changes. <a href="https://people.sap.com/priti.dhingra#overview">Priti Dhingra,</a> <br>Senior Product Manager at SAP

6 March <br>(7am PT; <br>10am ET; 4pm CET) <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sap-community-calls-whats-new-in-the-sap-cloud-platform-sdk-for-android-version-20-tickets-56268232799?ref=enivtefor001&invite=MTU4OTE1NTYvbW9zaGUubmF2ZWhAc2FwLmNvbS8w%0A&utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=inviteformalv2&utm_term=attend">What’s New in the SAP Cloud PlatformSDK for Android Version 2.0</a><br> <br><a href="https://sap.na.pgiconnect.com/p73lest9wfe/">Replay</a> Abstract: <br>SAP has recently released version 2.0 of the SAP Cloud Platform SDK for Android. Join <br>this demo-oriented session as we guide you through the most important new features. <br> <br>Agenda: <br>The case for mobile <br>Intro to the SDK and SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services <br>New/improved features in Version 2.0 (with demos) <br>Wizard improvements <br>SAP Cloud Platform Service Integration <br>Other cool stuff we did <br>Where to find more information <a href="https://people.sap.com/britt.womelsdorf ">Britt Womelsdorf</a>