Community Calls List 2021

21 July Optimize procurement with intelligent integrated Source to Pay processes<br><br><a href="https://youtu.be/7-Cyn380xsI">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/FJD656H.htm">Presentation</a> With economic volatility at an all-time high, organizations are dealing with extreme pressure to control costs, manage risks, sense opportunities and increase efficiency and productivity across source to pay processes. Procurement is at the centre stage of driving digital transformation. Integrated business processes are at the core of SAP’s vision and strategy for the Intelligent Enterprise. Within Source to Pay, SAP can help enterprises manage every part of the procurement process and all spend categories so they can move faster, run leaner, and stay ahead of customer demands and shifting economic factors. In this session, <br>Explore SAP’s vision and delivery of intelligent innovations for next-gen procurement. <br>Learn how organizations can consume end to end business processes in an integrated manner. <br>Get an overview of suite qualities that characterize SAP’s intelligent suite of seamlessly integrated applications. <br>Understand assets and resources available to consume <a href="https://people.sap.com/praxis001">Sourabh Kothari</a> <br>Sr. Director, Solution Strategy – SAP Procurement Solutions<br>

20 July Sustainability is on demand<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUZCh9TWKRo">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/xmDeuCG.htm">Presentation</a> Sustainability is on demand. Businesses need to understand the new challenges and build their roadmap to embed Sustainability as a new dimension of success into their end-to-end processes. In this session we’ll talk about the situation and how Sustainability affects the businesses as well as SAP’s solution strategy and product portfolio. This will help you understand your options and way forward into a sustainable business. Join this SAP Community Call and take the opportunity to address your questions with our experts. Bettina Zedlitz <br>Senior Director for SAP Sustainability Solution Management <br><br>

15 July SAP HANA Cloud, data lake Overview<br><br><a href="https://youtu.be/mMJXlQkv3b4">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/app/p/pdf/asset/preview/4XZg4eb?ltr=a">Presentation</a> SAP HANA Cloud, data lake is an SAP HANA Cloud component composed of data lake IQ – which provides high-performance analysis for petabyte volumes of relational data – and data lake Files – which provides managed access to structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data stored as files. SAP HANA Cloud, data lake is fully integrated, sharing common security and tooling with all HANA Cloud components. <br>In this call our SAP HANA Cloud Product Management Expert Jason Hinsperger will give you a technical overview of SAP HANA Cloud, data lake. Explaining key features and specific benefits while introducing the newest technological advances. He will also offer a glimpse on the current product roadmap for SAP HANA Cloud, data lake. <a href="https://people.sap.com/jason.hinsperger">Jason Hinsperger</a> / Product Manager - SAP HANA Cloud<br>

14 July SAP HANA Cloud Overview<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fo4mozJVLM">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/07/24016d47-ee7d-0010-bca6-c68f7e60039b.html">Presentation</a> SAP HANA Cloud, still a rather new product, offers a quick and easy way to store data, process it in real time, and link it to other data sources in the cloud or on-premise. It combines in-memory technology with the advantages of cloud computing also offering various features like machine learning and artificial intelligence. Operating as stand-alone solution or as add-on to an on-premise environment, SAP HANA Cloud allows unique use cases offering great benefits to its users. <br>In this call our SAP HANA Cloud Product Management Expert Thomas Hammer will give interested participants an introduction to SAP HANA Cloud. Explaining key features and specific benefits while introducing the newest technological advances. He will also offer a glimpse on the current product roadmap for SAP HANA Cloud. <a href="https://people.sap.com/thomas.hammer3">Thomas Hammer</a><br>Product Manager – SAP HANA Cloud @SAP SE<br>

12 July How to Consume SAP AI Business Services using Cloud Integration Content<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7-nxcBtbLo">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/Kt2Xe8z.htm">Presentation</a> Many Business Processes in the enterprise can be automated using artificial intelligence technologies. SAP AI Business Services are a suite of services that are based on artificial intelligence technologies to help automate many such business processes. They can be consumed easily using REST APIs. In this call, we will focus on SAP Cloud Integration content pre-defined packages for AI Business Services and how they can be consumed. Join this call to learn more and address your questions. <a href="https://people.sap.com/satheeshilu">Satheesh Ilu</a> <br>Product Manager - SAP AI Business Services @ SAP SE<br>

9 July Introducing the new business content for workforce planning with SAP Analytics Cloud<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omS9FuIu9c4">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/MdyW1Na.htm">Presentation</a> The new business content for workforce planning in SAP Analytics Cloud provides customers a ready-to-use workforce planning application. The content package contains data models, business logic and planning input sheets to cover different aspects of operational workforce planning. In this session, a deep-dive of the new business content will be provided followed by an open Q&A session. <a href="https://people.sap.com/holger.handel">Holger Handel</a> <br>Product Manager - SAP Analytics Cloud<br>

8 July Explore SAP’s integration reference content for your End-to-End business processes<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ypIgZZaPh8">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/d9gcG1w.htm">Presentation</a> In this call you will learn about the suite quality “end-to-end business process blueprints" and <br>get to know how to reduce your planning efforts for implementation projects. Gain insights how architecture decisions are supported by leveraging process blueprints following the Industry Reference Architecture standard. <br>You will also learn how end-to-end business process documentation is intuitively linked to detailed API information, available in SAP API Business Hub. <br>Join us and take the opportunity to get your questions addressed live. <a href="https://people.sap.com/carsten.puschke">Carsten Puschke</a> <br>Director, Cross-Product Architecture Product Management, SAP SE<br>

7 July SAP Analytics Cloud – Overview of Recent Innovations<br><br><a href="https://youtu.be/OIKRkJb2P_k">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/aS3sgx5.htm">Presentation</a> During this session, recent innovations and enhancements of SAP Analytics Cloud will be presented. Topics covered include the release of the New Model, the simplified navigation as well as the watchlist capability. With the New Model users gain more flexibility defining their data models including handling multi-currency use-cases. The simplified navigation is designed to be intuitive and consistent across the products and to provide an experience that is optimized for the needs of every user. Finally, the watchlist capability is designed to allow information workers to independently explore, monitor, and act in response to business changes. <a href="https://people.sap.com/holger.handel">Holger Handel</a> <br>Product Manager - SAP Analytics Cloud<br>

6 July SAP Community Call – Enabling Your Workforce for Success<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP4-VcCZIMM">Replay</a> Workplace learning has gained in importance given the increased need for organizational agility, upskilling/reskilling and remote and virtual learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Facilitating Lifelong Learning research program is investigating how companies can most effectively facilitate all types of and motives for learning. <br>Based on an extensive review of academic and business literature and qualitative customer interviews, audience members can expect to learn: <br>- Key psychological, organizational, and technological factors in a learner experience <br>- How learning technology and strategy can support learner's unique needs <br>- What learning leaders currently view as key challenges and priorities for their learning technology and strategy <a href="https://people.sap.com/kerry.brown">Kerry Brown</a>, Head of Transformational Change & Future of Work, Global Customer Success @SAP

5 July Low-code/No-code development with SAP BTP<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZU6du7Nwiw">Replay</a> Learn about how to boost your company’s agility and develop processes and apps faster, without using any code. <a href="https://people.sap.com/eric.solberg">Eric Solberg</a>, Chief Architect SAP Extension Suite

29 June RISE with SAP – Your Path to the intelligent enterprise<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3LQkp8Egrs">Replay</a> We are surrounded by different drivers for change. Businesses would like to protect their chances for growth and remain competitive. SAP introduced RISE back in Jan. 2021 as a holistic on-your-terms and on-your-timeline transformation to an intelligent enterprise. In this session you learn about RISE offering and how that help customers in their transformation journey regardless of your starting point. <a href="https://people.sap.com/khmusilhy">Khaled Musilhy</a>

28 June SAP Fiori Custom Code Migration App: analyze your custom code for SAP S/4HANA and cloud (Americas session)<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grYToQMPuF0">Replay</a> Olga has over 15 years of SAP Product Management experience in various ABAP Platform topics like ABAP development, testing and troubleshooting tools, connectivity, and overall ABAP Platform rollout activities. As a product manager Olga is a regular speaker at SAP TechEd and SAP User Groups and partner events, enablement programs as well as individual customer & partner workshops. Furthermore Olga drives product management for custom code migration tools for SAP S/4HANA and SAP BTP.<br> <a href="https://people.sap.com/olga.dolinskaja">Olga Dolinskaja</a> is a Product Manager for ABAP Platform @SAP <br><br>

28 June SAP Fiori Custom Code Migration App: analyze your custom code for SAP S/4HANA and cloud (APJ session)<br><br><a href="https://youtu.be/grYToQMPuF0">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/06/100306d4-e97d-0010-bca6-c68f7e60039b.html">Presentation </a> One of the first steps in any digital transformation journey is understanding all the modifications and extensions implemented in your SAP ERP on-prem system and how much of that code you actually need to take over to the SAP S/4HANA or move to the cloud. SAP Business Technology Platform, an essential part of the RISE with SAP offering and the foundation of the Intelligent Enterprise, can support customers and partners to perform this analysis. The SAP Fiori Custom Code Migration App runs on SAP BTP ABAP Environment and performs SAP S/4HANA and cloud readiness checks on your custom code, displaying the results with comprehensive filtering and navigation capabilities. The App also identifies unused custom code based on your collected usage data and suggests potential semi-automation opportunities made possible with the ABAP Development Tools (ADT). Join this interactive session to understand how you can use the SAP Fiori Custom Code Migration App in your custom code migration projects. Our product experts will be there to show you the App in action and answer your questions live. <a href="https://people.sap.com/olga.dolinskaja">Olga Dolinskaja</a> -- Product Manager for ABAP Platform @SAP <br><br>

24 June SAP Enable Now (ToM June) // SAP Community Call - What about the End User who is helping them?<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NM1PReEsrk&ab_channel=SAPCommunity">Replay</a> Join us for an interactive panel interview with some of our leading SAP Enable Now customers McCormick, Comcast, and CONA Services to gain some insights from our leading customers in the training and adoption space. Learn how they focus on their end users every day and listen to some of their challenges around training and adoption of different systems and tools. Gain some insights on how they have overcome some of the obstacles with their end users and how to get your executive leadership to see the value of training and adoption. Michele Bural – Manager of Learning and Development @Cona Services <br><br>Rose Kane – Global Program Manager @McCormick & Co <br><br>Mike Sidebottom – Learning Experience Designer @Comcast

23 June SAP Cloud SDK series: Easy consumption of OpenAPI services using OpenAPI Client Generator of SAP Cloud SDK for JS<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tESsFRtdqSU">Replay</a> There are hundreds of OpenAPI services published on SAP Business Hub. To consume these services in your cloud applications you would make use of connectivity services and write a lot of boilerplate code in addition to your business logic. <br>The SAP Cloud SDK provides means to generate type-safe clients for OpenAPI services (in Java, Javascript, or Typescript) so that you can focus on developing the core business functionality of your application. <br>In this session, you will learn how to conveniently consume OpenAPI services on SAP BTP using the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript. You will also learn how to offer and configure your services as a pregenerated client specifically for your service in case you are a service owner. <br><br> <a href="https://people.sap.com/marika.marszalkowski">Marika Marszalkowski</a> Senior Developer at SAP

22 June SAP Data Intelligence - Hybrid Data Management<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iry3KVsGA1Y&ab_channel=SAPCommunity">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/31YnbNs.htm">Presentation</a> SAP Data Intelligence is the solution for unified data orchestration, integration and cataloging across any hybrid landscape spanning cloud, on-premise as well as BYOL (Bring Your Own License). Explore how SAP Data Intelligence can help you leverage and reuse all existing SAP on premise EIM tools, including SAP Data Services and SAP Information Steward, to safeguard past investments and transition smoothly to the cloud at your own pace. <a href="https://people.sap.com/silvio.arcangeli">Silvio Arcangelli</a> <br>Product Manager, SAP Data Intelligence

21 June Customer Journey from On premise Integration to the Cloud<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsQJza9glZU&ab_channel=SAPCommunity">Replay</a> SAP customers are on a digital transformation journey and also want to move their integration platform to the cloud. This helps them to modernize their IT landscape and scale their businesses as they grow into an Intelligent Enterprise. <br>In this session we will have Dr. Vadim Klimov, an integration veteran and Black Belt from customer arm, sharing their evolution of SAP Integration landscape and migration from SAP Process Orchestration to SAP Integration Suite. He will talk about challenges faced and lessons learnt. <br>This session will include a presentation followed by a live panel discussion with Gayathri Narayana and open Q&A. <a href="https://people.sap.com/vadim.klimov">Dr. Vadim Klimov</a> is an SAP integration architect and a certified developer <br><br><a href="https://people.sap.com/gayathri.narayana">Gayathri Narayana</a> is a Senior Product Manager at SAP

17 June Lead to Cash: Turn prospects into lifetime customers<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLu-vfPUKS0&ab_channel=SAPCommunitySAPCommunity">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/LEKNUgd.htm">Presentation</a> In a changing world it is increasingly important to understand your customers, engage with them in the most effective way and meet or even exceed their expectations. Turning prospects into lifetime customers is the primary goal of companies worldwide. The Lead to Cash process brings together SAP Customer Experience solutions and SAP S/4HANA to achieve this goal. It creates a seamless experience not only for your customers, but also for your sales employees. <br>In this SAP Community Call you will: <br>- Get to know the Lead to Cash B2B Customer Journey and its benefits <br>- Understand which activities are driven by the Lead to Cash process in SAP Customer Experience and SAP S/4HANA as part of the Intelligent Enterprise <br>- Get an overview of distinct suite qualities that characterize SAP’s intelligent suite of seamlessly integrated applications <br>- Learn which assets and resources are available to support your implementation projects along the Lead to Cash process <br>Join this call and take the opportunity to ask your questions. <a href="https://people.sap.com/christian.anderka">Christian Anderka</a> <br>Product Manager, SAP Customer Experience, SAP SE<br><br>

15 June Ticket Clustering of Service Ticket Intelligence<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lcqy1xA4Uw">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/cLMZgxt.htm">Presentation</a> We will be introducing the new feature of Service Ticket Intelligence - Ticket Clustering - in this session. You will first get to know the feature in detail, its data science details, the potential use cases with value, followed by a demo. Additional links will be provided if you are interested to know more details. <a href="https://people.sap.com/haodan.yang#overview">Haodan Yang</a> <br>Product Manager SAP AI Business Services<br>

28 May SAP Community Call with SAP CTO Juergen Mueller<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL4OvofdyjQ">Replay</a> Looking ahead to SAPPHIRE NOW in June, Juergen Mueller held his second call with the SAP community this year. This time, SAP's CTO gives some insight into his main SAP Business Technology Platform highlights so far this year and shares what to expect at this year's SAPPHIRE. Join the conversation with Juergen and connect with your SAP Community around SAP Business Technology Platform. <a href="https://people.sap.com/juergen.mueller">Juergen Mueller</a><br>SAP CTO

27 May A closer look at SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2rb2BztS_4&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/zZP1NyR.htm">Presentation</a> Take the opportunity to meet the SAP product experts explaining the functional scope of SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition. <br>After a quick introduction of this new MDG deployment option, the product owners will show a live demo and inform on key capabilities including, for example, master data consolidation, central governance based on single and mass request processing, data quality management. <br>There will be time for questions and answers. <a href="https://people.sap.com/sabine.stellmacher">Sabine Stellmacher</a> <br>Product Manager Master Data Governance <br><br><a href="https://people.sap.com/carsten.koehler">Carsten Koehler </a><br>Product Manager Master Data Governance <br><br><a href="https://people.sap.com/michael.veth">Michael Veth </a><br>Product Manager Master Data Governance

26 May Diverse Integrations at SIKA AG <br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd5-7ubsARs">Replay</a><br><br><br> SAP Integration Suite is SAP’s hybrid integration platform for the Intelligent Enterprise. It is a versatile enterprise integration platform as a service (EiPaaS) supporting both cloud and on-premise integrations with SAP and 3rd party applications. <br>In this session we will have Integration Black Belts from customer SIKA AG, sharing diverse enterprise Integration scenarios in their organization and how SAP’s integration technology is able to quickly and efficiently create seamless, on-premise, in-the-cloud, and hybrid integrations. Sika AG is a Swiss multinational specialty chemical company that supplies to the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Using SAP Integration Suite’s various capabilities like Cloud Integration, API management and Integration Advisor, Sika integrated large sets of both SAP and non-SAP applications. Also learn also how they accelerate B2B integrations using SAP’s Integration technology. <br>This session will include a presentation followed by a live panel discussion and open Q&A. <br><br> <a href="https://people.sap.com/udo.paltzer">Udo Paltzer</a> is a Product Manager for SAP Integration Suite <br><br><a href="https://people.sap.com/tarun.bahal3">Tarun Bahal</a> <br>Leads a global team of SAP technical consultants, SMEs & architects. <br><br><a href="https://people.sap.com/fjaviergar07">Javier Garcia </a><br>SAP Integration Consultant<br><br>

26 May SAP Community call: SAP Intelligent RPA: Automate procurement function with SAP Ariba + Q&A session<br><br><a href="https://youtu.be/IMyzx48pdNg">Replay</a> Join this call to learn about <br>• Business benefits and outcomes of automating Ariba with SAP Intelligent RPA <br>• Use cases of applying SAP Intelligent RPA with Ariba processes <br>Furthermore, this is the opportunity to get your questions answered! The second part of the call will be a Q&A session, which will address the questions submitted by Intelligent RPA enthusiasts in SAP Community. Check out this blog post and leave your question: https://blogs.sap.com/2021/05/10/sap-community-call-ask-sap-intelligent-rpa-experts-anything/ <br>Attendees will also get to see few best practice examples from the bot store which would help them to solve common issues during bot development

25 May Cross-application analytics for integrated business processes<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjJsfTEhItg&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/tUwChGk.htm">Presentation</a> The session will cover cross product analytics use cases across SAP applications leveraging our Enterprise Analytics solutions with SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. Our Enterprise Analytics solutions allow customers flexibility to harmonize their data, create analytics, use machine learning, and leverage planning across multiple SAP applications. We'll demonstrate some cross product analytics examples across multiple SAP applications and reserve time for an open Q&A. <a href="https://people.sap.com/aaron.graber">Aaron Graber</a>, Vice President Product Strategy - Platform and OEM<br>

20 May SAP Integration Suite: discover the benefits of leveraging SAP’s Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service in hybrid integration landscapes (Americas time zone)<br><br><a href="https://youtu.be/C69B8rYvgYY">Replay</a><br><br><a href="file:///Users/i500556/Downloads/SAP835153_Community%20Call%20-%20RISE%20with%20SAP%20Integration%20Suite.pdf">Presentation</a> Join this session to learn from our panel of experts how SAP Integration Suite can support your digital transformation journey and help you to use one versatile Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service including SAP-managed integration packs that reduce TCO, increase the flexibility of your hybrid landscape and address all integration use cases in a holistic manner. The journey towards the Intelligent Enterprise is founded upon a strong integration strategy, which is why, our SAP experts want you to understand why SAP Integration Suite is not only a fundamental part of the RISE with SAP program, but also how it can support and accelerate any integration journey. Already implemented SAP Process Orchestration? Learn how SAP Integration Suite can move your integration strategy to the cloud. And don’t forget, you’ll get a chance to submit your questions and get live answers from the panel. <a href="https://people.sap.com/harshavardhan.jegadeesan">Harsh Jegadeesan</a> is VP and Head of Product Management and Strategy for Integration. <br><br><a href="https://people.sap.com/udo.paltzer">Udo Paltzer</a> drives the roadmap of SAP Integration Suite in alignment with customers, partners and SAP development through multiple initiatives. <br><br><a href="https://people.sap.com/piyush.gakhar">Piyush Gakhar</a> is Director- Product Management for SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite and leads a team of Integration Product Managers. <br><br>

19 May Let’s Talk About SAP’s Product Strategy with Thomas Saueressig<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4dZx-VGZHg&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a> What do customers want and need from SAP? What is SAP delivering now and into the future to enable customers to manage sustainability, while building resilient procurement and supply chains in a networked economy? That is what Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, understands. Join the session to hear Thomas discuss SAP’s product strategy as well as new developments in this board area like the recently announced SAP Design unit. Also bring your questions for Thomas to get more insights into SAP’s product strategy. Let’s talk. <a href="https://people.sap.com/thomas.saueressig">Thomas Saueressig</a>, Member of the Executive Board @ SAP SE, SAP Product Engineering <br><br><a href="https://people.sap.com/craig.cmehil">Craig Cmehil</a>, VP & Head of SAP Communities and Influencers @SAP SE<br>

6 May Embedding SAP Analytics Cloud in SAP Applications<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlUhOqJ6Y2g&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/3SRK8AL.htm">Presentation</a> Analytics is one of the seven suite qualities of the integrated intelligent enterprise. Learn how SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP’s strategic analytics platform, powers “embedded analytics” in SAP’s Intelligent Enterprise suite of applications. Explore how you can use the embedded SAP Analytics Cloud solution in SAP cloud applications (including SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and the SAP Customer Experience portfolio. <a href="https://people.sap.com/malavikha.a">Malavikha A</a>, Product Manager, SAP Analytics Cloud

6 May Meet the SAP Conversational AI Tutorial Challenge Winners<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFzgsg_fU_k&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/NmkBbq1.htm">Presentation</a> Join the three winning teams who will demonstrate how they leveraged the SAP Conversational AI chatbot building platform to build strong business use cases for their customers. <br>You will learn how chatbots can be connected to SAP Ariba for purchase order management, how they can help you manage stress at work, and how they can be integrated to the Int4 IFTT automated testing tool for SAP scenarios. 1st Winner: Team Atos <br><a href="https://people.sap.com/iyermobile">Shreeram Iyer</a>, Senior Consultant in Conversational AI, <br><a href="https://people.sap.com/sujathasrinivasan#overview">Sujatha Srinivasan</a>, Capability Lead - SAP New Dimensions, <br><a href="https://people.sap.com/kambleswapnil">Swapnil Kamble</a>, SAP ABAP | Fiori | HANA Architect, <br>2nd Winner: Team SAP <br><a href="https://people.sap.com/sridhar.thiyagarajan">Sridhar Thiyagarajan</a>, SAP Business Technology Platform Senior Developer, <br><a href="https://people.sap.com/geetharanjani">Geetha Ranjani G M</a>, SAP Business Technology Platform Developer, <br><a href="https://people.sap.com/tejaswibitra">Tejaswi Bitra</a>, SAP Business Technology Platform Associate Developer, <br>3rd Winner: Team INT4 <br><a href="https://people.sap.com/michal.krawczyk2">Michal Krawczyk</a>, CEO, <br><a href="https://people.sap.com/mateuszadamus">Mateusz Adamus</a>, Integration Consultant <br><a href="https://people.sap.com/marcin.galczynski.int4">Marcin Gałczyński</a>, Head of Product,

30 April Integration Suite Overview and How its Accelerating Third-party Integrations<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7WEDjg9C0I&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/VkzHfKB.htm">Presentation</a> SAP Integration Suite is SAP’s hybrid integration platform for the Intelligent Enterprise. It is a versatile enterprise integration platform as a service (EiPaaS) supporting both cloud and on-premise integrations with SAP and 3rd party applications. <a href="https://people.sap.com/holger.himmelmann2">Holger Himmelmann</a>, Consulting Director and Senior Solution Architect at CBS and <a href="https://people.sap.com/gayathri.narayana">Gayathri Narayana</a> <br>Senior Product Manager for SAP Integration Suite <br>SAP SE <br><br>

29 April Business Document Processing with SAP AI Business Services<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8htqe-VdXW0&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/y6gpDjP.htm">Presentation</a> In this SAP AI Business Services Community Call, Dr. Tomasz Janasz and Tim Nusch will give you an overview of Business Document Processing and demonstrate related business scenarios and use cases. You will learn how to consume and integrate the AI Business Services in your enterprise context. Tune in and discover our Business Document Processing Portfolio. <a href="https://people.sap.com/tomasz.janasz">Dr. Tomasz Janasz</a>, Product Manager for AI Business Services and <a href="https://people.sap.com/tim.nusch">Tim Nusch</a>, Product Manager for AI Business Services

22 April Simplifying Approvals Across the Intelligent Suite via One Workflow Inbox<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNoQtLoHGLk&list=PLpQebylHrdh">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/tNRwLUM.htm">Presentation</a> Having to check multiple inboxes for workflow approvals can become annoying for end users, and disrupt critical business processes. <br>See how SAP aims to provide a common, unified inbox experience for the Intelligent Enterprise. Take the opportunity to get your questions addressed in this session. <br><br> <a href="https://people.sap.com/christian.loos">Christian Loos</a>, Product Manager for SAP Extension Suite <br><br>

14 April Latest Developments in UI5<br><br><a href="https://youtu.be/OuNMb9kPhTg">Replay</a> UI5’s evolution plan focuses on adapting to latest web standards not only within the core framework but also in the context of rendering. We are well on our way to support TypeScript and the UI5 Web Components, which started as an independent library to be viable, are about to be returned to the UI5 framework to act as the base frame for future UI5 control development. <a href="https://people.sap.com/peter.muessig">Peter Muessig</a>, SAP SE,<br>Chief Product Architect <br><br>

1 April How to Establish a Consistent Identity Access Management<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16ZRwxieCC4">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/5kEa822.htm">Presentation</a> The journey to utilize SAP cloud solutions is usually not a big-bang, but a stepwise integration of new SaaS applications into an existing landscape. <br>In this session we will have a look at SAP’s IAM solutions Identity Authentication and Identity Provisioning that support this integration journey. <br>We will have a look at various ways to establish single sign-on and how to migrate users with local passwords to a central IAM service. <br>How to best harmonize user identifiers when different cloud solutions integrate with central foundation services like a central audit log or workflow inbox? Large enterprises often utilize cloud solutions in different regions in the world. What should be considered for such complex landscape setups? <br>Finally we will share an outlook how to protect system-to-system communication with a consistent security concept avoiding the complexity of point-to-point trust configurations. <a href="https://people.sap.com/marko.sommer">Marko Sommer</a>, <br>Product Manager SAP Cloud Identity Services, SAP SE <br><br>

31 March Predict Missing Master Data & Transactional Data using SAP AI Business Services<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bUuqZpwDTE">Replay</a><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/6MCy1ft.htm">Presentation</a> There are many business scenarios in the enterprise, where classifying or predicting various kinds of data, either master data or transactional data is an important task. Many of these tasks are done manually taking a significant amount of time and resulting in errors as well. Using AI can help automate such manual processes. In this webinar, we will look at how Data Attribute Recommendation Service, which is part of the SAP AI Business Services portfolio, can help automate such business scenarios. <a href="https://people.sap.com/satheeshilu">Satheesh Ilu</a> <br>Director - Product Management, SAP AI Business Services <br><br>

25 March Explore SAP solutions of the suite quality “coordinated lifecycle management”<br><br>Due to technical difficulty, we were not able to record the full session. Please watch this <a href="https://open.sap.com/courses/iis1/items/ioKHMvg91Xj6nU7YkkgmW ">openSAP course</a>, which covers the same topic.<br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/C55oXFu.htm">Presentation</a> With the suite quality “coordinated lifecycle management” SAP plans to accelerate implementation projects and reduce manual integration configuration effort with harmonized provisioning, setup and operations, and monitoring solutions. <a href="https://people.sap.com/stefan.jakobi">Stefan Jakobi</a>, Product Manager, Cloud & Lifecycle Management @SAP SE and <a href="https://people.sap.com/carsten.puschke">Carsten Puschke</a>, Director, Cross-Product Architecture Product Management @SAP SE <br><br>

24 March The Analytical Journey of Creating a Recommendation System in SAP for Me<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFXl6Yuy7og">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/registration/protected/default-overlay.html?gated_asset_path=%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Fdocuments%2F2021%2F04%2F4c56da34-da7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.rc.html">Presentation</a><br> Creating a recommender system for our customers is like a journey, where we pass several challenges to reach the destination of an increased user experience. This webinar offered insights on how we have designed this journey in SAP for Me, an overview of the different types of Recommender Systems and common challenges like the cold-start problem. You will also learn what to consider when setting up a Knowledge-based Recommender System and how to combine this with Collaborative Filtering. Larissa Heißler/Data Scientist of SAP for Me @SAP SE

18 March Automate and extend your business processes with SAP Workflow Management<br><br><a href="https://youtu.be/uxCrHr4oi2g">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/03/74f483d8-d57d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> There are still a lot of manual processes out there, the challenge to fix broken processes and also the need to extend standard processes. How could you push the level of automation to the next level in your organization? In this webinar you will learn how to make use of SAP Workflow Management to digitalize workflows, automate business processes, manage decision logic, gain end-to-end process visibility, and flexibly extend and adapt business processes running in your packaged applications. Learn about the latest feature updates, pre-built content packages, customer examples and connect to our experts. <a href="https://people.sap.com/venugopal.chembrakalathil">Venugopal Chembrakalathil</a>, Product Manager SAP Workflow Management and <a href="https://people.sap.com/stephan.schluchter">Stephan Schluchter</a>, Product Manager SAP Workflow Management

18 March Seamless user experience explained<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGc-zpwohKo&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://d.dam.sap.com/a/68CnBLF">Presentation</a> A seamless user experience is one of the key qualities customers and their users expect from an intelligent suite, enabling the intelligent enterprise. In this session, you will get an overview of what a seamless user experience means and where SAP currently stands on the journey to delivering such a seamless user experience. <a href="https://people.sap.com/thomas.reiss">Dr. Thomas Reiss</a>,<br>Vice President, SAP User Experience Product Management

16 March Aligned Domain Models in Action<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJ7EdVmXoqU&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/inDYn4L.htm ">Presentation</a> Learn how the suite quality “Aligned Domain Models” translates into specific capabilities of the Intelligent Enterprise and the Business Technology Platform. Get to know how SAP Master Data Integration and the SAP One Domain Model are used, including a live demo and time for questions and answers. <a href="https://people.sap.com/meltem.kahraman">Meltem Kahraman</a>, Product Manager, SAP One Domain Model @SAP SE and <a href="https://people.sap.com/waldemar.kessel">Waldemar Kessel</a> <br>Product Manager Master Data Strategy @SAP SE <br><br>

11 March Enabling a more modular master data management appoach with SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition <br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctZhmQQbgso&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://d.dam.sap.com/a/RfQX4wY/SAP_MDGce_Communitycall_20210311.pdf">Presentation</a> Consistent master data has always been elementary for streamlined business transactions and analytics. Even more so in times of change and instability like we are facing right now. SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) helps companies run their business based on high-quality data. <a href="https://people.sap.com/markus.kuppe ">Markus Kuppe</a> is Chief Product Owner for SAP Master Data Governance

4 March SAP Community Call: RISE with SAP - Stay ahead of change in the new normal<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMWpGkcSZlw&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a> With our new Business Transformation as a Service offering, we offer one bundle of products and services that help our customers start their journey to the Intelligent Enterprise at their own pace and on their own terms. Learn more about RISE with SAP in this interactive session and get answers by Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, to your open questions. <a href="https://people.sap.com/thomas.saueressig">Thomas Saueressig</a>, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product Engineering and <a href="https://people.sap.com/craig.cmehil">Craig Cmehil</a>, VP and Head of SAP Communities and Influencers <br><br>

3 March Artificial Intelligence at SAP - Strategy Update<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=161EDNpaNOI&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/JJZSsGR.htm">Presentation</a> Join Dr. Feiyu Xu, SAP’s Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Simona Marincei, Head of Intelligent Processlligence aes SME, for the very first SAP Community Call on AI in 2021. Learn more about SAP's AI strategy and how SAP embeds AI into its standard portfolio. Further, you will see how we bring our AI strategy to life. Simona will showcase how small-and mid-size enterprises already productively use AI, busting the myth that AI is only meant for the bigger sharks of the business. Of course, we reserved enough time for your questions at the end of the session. <a href="https://people.sap.com/feiyuxu2021">Fei Yu Xu,</a> Senior Vice President, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and <a href="https://people.sap.com/simona.marincei">Simona Marincei</a>, Head of Intelligent Processes – VP, Product Management SME

2 March Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Murali Shanmugham: How to Stay Relevant and Up to Date with SAP Extension & Integration Suite<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7O_hk78pqcI">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://d.dam.sap.com/a/a7GX16F">Presentation</a> In this Virtual Tour, Murali Shanmugham, an SAP Champion, will introduce you to the SAP Extension & Integration Suite, help you find the most relevant information through the SAP Community, and teach you how to stay up to date. <a href="https://people.sap.com/muralidaran.shanmugham2">Murali Shanmugham</a>, Solutions Advisor, Business Technology Platform

25 February Using SAP AI Business Services to automate and optimize business processes - a use case overview<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ai07S7VVPQ&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=1">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://dam.sap.com/mac/u/a/PCiWEwP.htm">Presentation </a> Regardless of the industry, automation of business processes has become critical to business strategy and success. In addition to robotic process automation, big data and blockchain technology, artificial intelligence in particular is seen as groundbreaking for automation success. Join this call and find out how SAP AI Business Services ensure that artificial intelligence can be easily consumed across the entire business. In this call we will especially focus on the different use cases SAP AI Business Services can be applied for. <a href="https://people.sap.com/ambrish_tripathi">Ambrish Tripathi</a>, Senior IT Consultant <br><br><a href="https://people.sap.com/jana.wuerth">Jana Wuerth</a>, Senior Product Manager SAP AI Business Services<br>

24 February How to declare application entities and use them in Automations with SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 <br><br><a href="https://youtu.be/HwAFXfTUaPg ">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/02/28fd7b9c-d07d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html ">Presentation</a> In this webinar, you will see how to declare the elements of a list in the Browse Orders Application using the new Cloud Studio. We will create an unattended automation that will collect the declared elements, set their values in an Excel file and format the cells according to their content. <a href="https://people.sap.com/alixpel ">Alix Pelletier </a>and Baptiste Saint-André, SAP Intelligent RPA specialist

18 February Digital Supply Chain Experience with SAP Conversational AI, Novigo Transportation Portal and SAP <br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnSrpQl0Tvo&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=1">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://d.dam.sap.com/a/mha6B2f">Presentation</a> Learn the various use-cases a human-like chat bot built using SAP Conversational AI to support internal and external users of your Supply Chain and Transportation teams. Integrate the bot with Transportation Portal built using SAP Cloud Platform Portal and on premise SAP Transportation Management Fiori Launchpad. Improvise the user experience and increase productivity by automating daily tasks for various parties involved in your supply chain execution. Nilay Mehta <br>Senior SAP SCM/TM Consultant @Novigo and Sebastién Beghelli <br>Solution Owner – SAP Conversational AI @SAP SE <br><br>

15 February Q&A with SAP CTO Juergen Mueller<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvJoBhCFxg4&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=116">Replay</a> During this session, Juergen Mueller shared more updates on SAP Business Technology Platform including the way forward and how it supports you with your integration, extensibility and data-to-value scenarios. He also provided insights into some of the updates that were shared during the RISE with SAP event on January 27th. <a href="https://people.sap.com/juergen.mueller">Juergen Mueller</a>, <br>Chief Technology Officer @SAP SE <br><br>

9 February SAP Cloud SDK SAP Community call<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlwBirlLbAc&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=23">Replay </a> In this session, we will demonstrate the usage of SAP Business Application Studio for developing cloud-native applications and connecting them with SAP products such as S/4HANA Cloud. <a href="https://people.sap.com/jdukadinov">Jordan Dukadinov</a> from the SAP Cloud SDK development team

4 February How we Develop a State-of-the-art SAP Portal Using UI5 and More! (Part 2/2: Performance & Backend)<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxXH6T_aiLk&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=1">Replay</a><br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/02/562f75ba-cc7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> Over the past two years we have been on an exciting journey building a new state-of-the-art web portal for SAP. In this second session we would like to focus on what we did from a performance & backend perspective to build and operate such a portal. We will go into detail on UI5 performance optimizations we did, leveraging our state-of-the-art local development workflow and open source UI5 Node.js tooling, bringing our bootstrap down to a sub-second loading time of our application. Also we did built a cloud-native development backend using open source in order to facilitate our development. Kristian Kraljic, Technical Lead Architect of SAP for Me

28 January Intelligent Enterprises are Integrated Enterprises<br><br><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMX3aij8xH0&list=PLpQebylHrdh5XQts8bKoMUKexpun_YPvU&index=1">Replay</a> <br><br><a href="https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/01/28630e59-cb7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html">Presentation</a> SAP's strategy for helping businesses become intelligent enterprises includes the delivery of a consistent experience along end-to-end processes supported by an intelligent suite. For this purpose distinct suite qualities have been introduced that facilitate a seamless out-of-the-box integration of SAP's Intelligent Suite. <br><br> Katrin von Ahsen, Product Management Intelligent Enterprise Technology, SAP SE