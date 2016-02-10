21 July (4 pm CET; 10 am ET; 7 am PT) <a href="https://sap-se.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A25XWBBtTb2PmjQRznOSWQ">Optimize Procurement with Intelligent integrated Source to Pay processes</a> With economic volatility at an all-time high, organizations are dealing with extreme pressure to control costs, manage risks, sense opportunities and increase efficiency and productivity across source to pay processes. Procurement is at the center stage of driving digital transformation. Integrated business processes are at the core of SAP’s vision and strategy for the Intelligent Enterprise. Within Source to Pay, SAP can help enterprises manage every part of the procurement process and all spend categories so they can move faster, run leaner, and stay ahead of customer demands and shifting economic factors. In this session, <br>Explore SAP’s vision and delivery of intelligent innovations for next-gen procurement. <br>Learn how organizations can consume end to end business processes in an integrated manner. <br>Get an overview of suite qualities that characterize SAP’s intelligent suite of seamlessly integrated applications. <br>Understand assets and resources available to consume <a href=" https://people.sap.com/praxis001">Sourabh Kothari,</a><br>Sr. Director, Solution Strategy – SAP Procurement Solutions<br>

26 July <br><br>(APJ Session @ 9 am CET; 3 am ET; 12 am PT) <a href="https://sap-se.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sc7oA4T5Ta21o0gvbItbjQ">From Discovery to Implementation with SAP Business Technology Platform (APJ)</a> Understanding the scope of your SAP S/4HANA implementation is an important part of the journey. It helps you define the priorities, gaps and integration points needed, so you can effectively plan your transformation project. In this session, our experts will show you how SAP can support in the discovery phase. Using an end-to-end business process as an example, the experts will explain how to understand the functional scope and requirements, so you can move on to the next phase of your transformation project. In the demo section, learn how to establish single sign-on across SAP solutions, SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors, using the SAP Cloud Identity services on SAP Business Technology Platform. <br><br> <a href="https://people.sap.com/annemarie.smit">Annemarie Smit</a>, EMEA South Lead for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and <br><a href="https://people.sap.com/marko.sommer">Marko Sommer</a>,<br>Product Manager for Identity Access Management

28 July (4 pm CET; 10 am ET; 7 am PT) <a href="https://sap-se.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sDMvAD88SjqqzRs2aLjllg">SAP Road Map Explorer</a> <br>Meet the SAP Road Map Explorer – the single source for SAP road maps and its latest functionalities. <br><br>- Introduction to the SAP Road Map Explorer <br>- History, statistics & details <br>- Functionalities explained <br>- Demo, what is coming next <br>- Resources <a href="https://people.sap.com/isabelrodrigues9">Isabel Rodrigues</a>, SAP Road Map Explorer Business Owner

23 September (9 am CET; 3 am ET; 12 am PT) <a href="https://sap-se.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FrRA3LZyS1WRr5Gx2IE7VA">Process Discovery: The starting point for your digital transformation journey</a> Any successful digital transformation story includes the analysis of current business processes, their performance and existing gaps that can be filled with SAP S/4HANA. The question is: What is the best way to get these insights? And the answer is: Process Discovery. With this free self-service customers can gain unique insights into current business process performance, system usage and industry benchmarks. As well as tailor-made recommendations for SAP S/4HANA functionalities and process automation across end to end business processes. Christian Oehler,<br>Senior Director in the Customer Value Experience team for Business Process Intelligence @SAP

