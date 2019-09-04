To become a blogger in the SAP Community, you must go through a two-step process that will help familiarize you with our community’s culture and rules. The purpose of this process is to ensure the SAP Community provides the best information possible.
When new members register on SAP.com, they start automatically at the Subscriber level. A Subscriber has authorization to comment on blog posts, but cannot create them. To move to Contributor level, a Subscriber must complete the Tour the SAP Community tutorial. Be sure to fully complete step 4 of the tutorial to receive the “Hello World!” badge. (Note: If you experience any issues with blogging levels, please send an email to community@sap.com.)
A Contributor can write blog posts, but cannot publish them independently. A moderator will review the blog post draft once the Contributor has submitted it for review and determine whether the post complies with the Rules of Engagement. The moderator can decide whether the post needs more work before publishing, as well as provide feedback and tips to help the member improve the post. (Note: After submitting a post, a Contributor may need to wait up to 72 business hours before moderator review occurs. Contributors should wait for their first post to be published before submitting a second.) Once the Contributor has two or more published blog posts, he or she automatically becomes an Author.
An Author in the SAP Community can publish and manage blog posts independently. Note: Author blog posts are still subject to moderation if they violate the Rules of Engagement.
Once you have achieved the Contributor blogger level, you will be able to write a blog post by clicking on "Write a Blog Post“ in the header section of any community page. (Before you start writing your post, please complete the Writing and Publishing Blog Posts on SAP Community tutorial first. By taking this tutorial, you'll discover how to prepare and manage your blog posts on SAP Community, get tips for better blogging, and learn how to interact with readers. Plus, you'll earn the Blogging Savvy badge! You may also benefit from watching Tips for Blogging on SAP Community, a video featuring advice from members of the SAP Champions program and SAP's Community & Influencers team about reading, reacting to, and writing blog posts on SAP Community.)
Categories give members an additional option for sorting and searching blog posts, making it easier for them to find content that matches their specific interests. You will need to select a category from the dropdown menu that best fits the purpose of your blog post. The categories -- and the reasons for choosing one -- are as follows:
Help people get the most out of their SAP software by giving technical tips and diving deeply into best practices for developers using the software.
Explore a topic that interests you -- and that might interest the community! Share knowledge about career development, life experiences, and more.
Provide expertise and examine updates about an SAP offering or related product – covering features and explaining functionality.
Demonstrate thought leadership by tackling broader trending topics relevant to the world of business software.
Share your point of view about any type of event (online or in the real world), explaining the benefits of attendance.
Provide insights on user-centric development such as how to best conduct user research, drive accessibility, or design applications that help users get their work done easily.
You should always keep the following rules in mind when writing for the SAP Community audience:
We expect every blog post to consist of a beginning (introduction), a middle (main portion), and an end (a conclusion that wraps everything up). A collection of links or just a video with short text does not qualify as a blog post.
We recommend a conversational writing style that is clear and easily understood.
We remind all bloggers that they should put the reader first. One of the best ways to define a value statement is to actually write one. For example, “In this blog post you will learn…” or “As a fellow administrator of XX product, I typically run into this problem. Next, I’ll share the solution I’ve come up with…”
When preparing a blog post, you may wish to link to SAP Help Portal material -- to either cite as a source or to provide additional information.
If you wish for to take people always to the most current documentation, make sure to include /latest/ in the URL.
For example, this link https://help.sap.com/viewer/b88f770e4b7c4ecead5477e7a6c7b8f7/2002.500/en-US would go to 2002.500 version of the product. Once the product has a new release/version, the link would be outdated (unless the intention is for the link to be relevant just to that version).
If you'd like for your post to direct people to the most up-to-date information about that product, you should use https://help.sap.com/viewer/b88f770e4b7c4ecead5477e7a6c7b8f7/latest/en-US instead (where /latest/ goes in place of the version number in the URL).