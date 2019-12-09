Currently Available Missions and Badges

The following missions and badges are available to anyone wanting to learn about getting involved in the SAP Community:
Say hello to the SAP Community! Personalize your community experience by following content, tags, and members.
Take a tour of the SAP Community (by completing the Tour the SAP Community tutorial). Learn about profile settings, the SAP Community Rules of Engagement, creating questions and blog posts, and following content, tags, and people.
Take the Ask and Answer Questions on SAP Community tutorial. Learn how to search for answers in SAP Community, ask clear questions, find and answer questions from other members, and more.
Take the Writing and Publishing Blog Posts on SAP Community tutorial. Learn about knowing your audience, the blog review process, and more.
Take a tutorial about updating and maintaining your SAP profile. Learned about searching, sorting, and filtering your content; setting up notifications; viewing and sharing your reputation, and more.
Make your opinion count by reading and then voting on a question and an answer.
Read and vote on any combination of 15 questions and answers.
Get the most out of the community by telling us about yourself. Fill out or update the basic elements of your profile.
The following missions and badges are available to you if you publish blog posts on SAP Community:
Publish your first blog post. (If you don’t have the right permissions to submit your draft, complete the Tour the Community tutorial to learn about our blogging processes and the Rules of Engagement, and to trigger the necessary permission change.)
This blogging thing is kinda cool! Publish some more blog posts that contain good content and that attract good feedback:
You have a lot to say, and you like to say it in a blog post. Write more blog posts that attract good feedback:
You're about to master this blogging thing. Keep up the great work and publish more great blog posts that draw positive feedback from the community:
You blog more than you breathe, and your blog posts stand out:
When you speak, people listen! You have a rippling effect on the community when you publish a blog post. When you push publish, the community notices within minutes (the blog post receives a certain number of likes and comments very quickly), and the trend continues over time (it receives a certain number of likes and comments over the course of a week).
Publish a blog post as part of the Blog It Forward (BIF) Challenge.
The following missions and badges are available to you if you answer questions in the SAP Community:
Learn about proper community behavior by completing the Tour the SAP Community tutorial, then celebrate when one of your answers is accepted or you receive 3 up-votes on any combination of your answers.
Share your expertise and have more of your answers accepted or up-voted.
You like to help others solve their problems by answering questions. 40 more of your answers are accepted or 120 more are up-voted.
You contribute answers in SAP Community day and night. Even more of your answers (almost 100) are accepted.
You tirelessly answer community members' questions. Many more of your answers (well over 100) are accepted.
"Forty-two," said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm. That’s how many of your answers must be accepted for you to achieve this mission (answers accepted prior to the appearance of this mission in the Available Missions section of your profile do not count).
Join the top monthly solvers in SAP Community! Answer 20 questions, and have a combined total of 25 answers up-voted and accepted as correct in the specified month and year.
(Note: This mission is a timed mission each month. The mission begins on the 1st day of the month and ends on the last day of the month. For example, the first Diligent Solver mission ran from August 1, 2019, to August 31, 2019.)
Show us how quick you are!
Be the first to provide an answer to a question, within the time frame of 5 hours, for a total of 5 times.
(Answers published prior to the introduction of this mission do not count)
The following missions and badges are available to you if you are a consistent high-quality contributor in the SAP Community:
You sure know your stuff! Your content shines and you are recognized for the highest level of quality across multiple tags and topics. You're a consistent, active, quality writer, and other members noticed, as evidenced by your completion of both the Master Blogger and the Master Solver missions.
The following missions and badges are available to you if you participate in the Open Documentation Initiative:
Help improve SAP documentation by contributing content via a GitHub pull request.
Help improve SAP documentation by providing feedback via a GitHub issue.
Help improve the SAP Developer Tutorials by contributing content or improvements to an existing tutorial via a GitHub pull request.
Help improve the SAP Developer Tutorials by providing feedback via a GitHub issue.
The following missions and badges are available to you if you participate in SAP Community–related events in certain roles:
Organize an SAP Community event in 2022.
Volunteer for an SAP Community event in 2022.
Speak at an SAP Community event in 2022.
Attend an SAP Community event in 2022.
Organize 5 SAP Community events in 2022.
Volunteer for 10 SAP Community events in 2022.
Speak at 15 SAP Community events in 2022.
Attend 20 SAP Community events in 2022.
You are passionate about SAP Community events and know every angle of it. Find out more about our very special event mission and become a real event explorer!
Organize, volunteer for, speak at, or attend any virtual SAP Community event in 2022. This extraordinary badge has been created for all members who went the extra mile and transformed a physical event to a virtual event.
The following missions are available to you if you work through the developer tutorial missions:
CROSS TOPIC: Extend and integrate an SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) business application with services from SAP S/4HANA Cloud.
CROSS TOPIC: Extend and integrate an SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) business application with services from SAP S/4HANA.
CROSS TOPIC: Deploy and configure an instance of the SAP HANA Cloud trial, develop a multi-target application using SAP Business Application Studio and SAP Cloud Application Programming Model.
Create a mobile application using the Low-Code / No-Code service on SAP BTP. This gives you access to the AppGyver Composer tool, an intuitive application development solution for users of all technical abilities.
Design a digital workplace with content, workspaces, applications, and UI integration cards using SAP Work Zone.
Get started building automations by setting up the SAP Intelligent RPA Service in SAP BTP, installing essential tools, and then creating a simple automation. Then move on to automate an orders management web application.
Start using SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, and learn the fundamentals of modeling your data.
Learn the basics of working with your trial of SAP HANA Cloud, including provisioning your instance, creating users, virtualizing data, and creating calculation views in SAP Business Application Studio.
Incorporate SAP HANA Cloud, SAP HANA database into your existing data landscape based on SAP HANA on-premise and create a multi-source data landscape.
Extend SAP SuccessFactors with the task management sample application for SAP SuccessFactors solutions running on SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry environment using automated integration configuration.
Set up SAP Private Link service in SAP BTP and connect to Microsoft Azure Private Link Service, so you can access your Azure services through private network connections to avoid data transfer via the public internet.
Learn the basics of working with a standalone SAP HANA Cloud, data lake, from provision the data lake, loading data, monitoring the data lake, and performing backup and recovery.
This mission is the ideal starting point for newcomers to development on
SAP Business Technology Platform. Learn about platform fundamentals, register for a trial account, and get to know the lay of the land. You'll also deploy your very first app. (You'll get the badge for this mission about 30 days after you complete it.)
Develop a business application using SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP). Start on your local environment and deploy to SAP Business Technology Platform.
Develop a business application using SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) for Java. Start with the SAP Business Application Studio and deploy to SAP Business Technology Platform.
OData is one of the key API flavors on SAP Business Technology Platform. Learn about the SAP BTP tools for working with OData by building a simple OData backend service, with data from an SAP HANA database.
Create a logistics flow from scratch: expose a SOAP endpoint in SAP Integration Suite, call external utilities to get more info, add conditional routing, and create a flow that can accept and process bulk shipment requests. Also monitor messages, manage errors, and inject a retry mechanism through modelling.
Get a taste of building chatbots with SAP Conversational AI by learning about intents, entities and skills, and then building a simple chatbot to tell users a joke.
Create a more sophisticated business-oriented chatbot for a shipping company that lets customers check the status of their package, and request a price quote for a package. Also learn how to deploy the chatbot on a web site, and learn how to build an FAQ chatbot, designed to simply answer user questions.
Become proficient building chatbots with SAP Conversational AI, by learning: How to call external APIs within your chatbot, how to build a webhook, how to improve your chatbot with debugging and monitoring, how to manage versioning, and how to deploy your chatbot to various platforms.
Using SAP BTP, Kyma runtime, develop an application that reacts to events, calls business APIs, exposes APIs, and interacts with other microservices.
Explore SAP BTP, Kyma runtime by deploying a containerized microservice onto Kubernetes, exposing it via API, and making it consumable with a UI5 frontend.
Create and design an attractive Launchpad site by adding pages, linking to apps and adding an SAP Fiori app to a launchpad page in the site.
Learn how to create Launchpad sites in the Cloud Foundry environment of SAP Business Technology Platform, and to add applications to it.
Get to know the end-to-end configuration flow for content federation from an SAP S/4HANA system to your SAP Launchpad site, so that you can run SAP S/4HANA applications in your launchpad on SAP Business Technology Platform.
Create a freestyle Portal site, edit its content, and customize the look and feel through branding. Then, extend the site by adding apps, both an SAP Fiori app (SAPUI5 technology) app and classic Web Dynpro app.
Get started with SAP Mobile Cards and create a manager's approval app with the help of a Welcome card, automatically generated cards based on data, and cards with user actions built in.
Develop from scratch a SAP Mobile Cards app by setting up your SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Business Application Studio and then creating and deploying the app.
Get started with SAP BTP, ABAP Environment by creating a trial user and ABAP cloud project.
Get to know the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model by creating and exposing a CDS-based travel data model using the managed approach.
Level up with SAP BTP, ABAP Environment by developing an SAP Fiori app using the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (managed scenario), creating a factory calendar business object, developing ABAP tables, and using abapGit to transfer on-premise ABAP source code to the cloud.
Get to know more about the following topics: Entity Manipulation Language (EML); Connectivity; ABAP Unit Testing for a Fiori app; Authorization; Transport Management basics. You can then explore these topics in more detail, using the links provided in these tutorials.
Develop a full-stack mobile mobile app using backend tools of SAP Mobile Services that leverage efficient delta synchronization and connect it to interfaces of your existing backend systems with SAP Business Application Studio.
Configure the SAP Cloud Platform to trust the Azure Active Directory and enable single sign-on, by using the SAP Cloud Platform Identity Authentication Service, which later you can use not only for SAP Cloud Platform Cloud Foundry but also for other SAP SaaS solutions.
Enable SAP Cloud Platform Business Rules service in the Cloud Foundry environment and build a basic project to implement a simple decision logic.
Build a business scenario using the SAP Cloud Platform Process Visibility service and gain end-to-end visibility on the workflow processes.
Instantiate, explore, build workflows, build pipelines and learn how to use GCS, message broker and SAP HANA in SAP Data Intelligence, trial edition.
Start developing on top of SAP HANA XS Advanced.
Deploy and configure an instance of the SAP HANA Cloud, develop a multi-target application using SAP Business Application Studio, and create HANA native artifacts such as Calculation Views.
Deploy and configure an instance of the SAP HANA Service on SAP Cloud Platform in Cloud Foundry, develop a multi-target application using SAP Web IDE Full-Stack, and replicate data using Smart Data integration.
Query an SAP HANA Cloud or SAP HANA, express edition database using SAP HANA clients in Node.js, Python, and Java from Windows, Linux or Mac.
Create a sales tracker mobile app by discovering and managing S/4HANA Cloud APIs via SAP API Management and building the app with SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services.
Build an SAP Fiori application showing data from a third-party CRM system (HubSpot) using Open Connectors. See how to use SAP API Management to discover and manage your HubSpot instance.
The ideal starting point for newcomers to ABAP Development on-premise: Install the IDE, connect to an ABAP application server, create your first application, and create a database table.
Retrieve data from an on-premise system and display it in SAP Fiori elements preview.
Create business configuration UIs using business objects of the managed RESTful ABAP Programming Model (RAP).
Create external APIs and services to enable connectivity to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, including creating a sample Business Partner with SAP Cloud Platform, ABAP environment.
Establish a connection between two ABAP Environment service instances and get data from the second instance using an OData Service. This is useful, for example, if you want to create an application connecting distributed microservices.
Use SAP Screen Personas to turn existing ERP screens into a simplified service notification application for desktop and mobile.
Create and customize an SAP Cloud Platform Android application. Make use of the SAP Fiori UI controls, send a native notification, add offline enablement, and see how the logging framework improves the supportability of the application.
Make use of the Flows component (SAP BTP SDK for Android) to simplify Android application development for onboarding process, passcode management, app restore and reset logic.
Learn how to develop a simple SAPUI5 web app and deploy it to the cloud, and learn the various tools you can leverage to deploy applications to Cloud Foundry.
Build a React Single Page Application using UI5 Web Components for React, which provides an SAP Fiori-compliant React implementation by leveraging the UI5 Web Components project.
Leverage local development tools to build an SAP Fiori app with enabled SAPUI5 flexibility features. The application will be connected to the public Northwind OData service and use enterprise-ready controls that fully leverage the capabilities of the OData protocol.
Create a Cloud Foundry app using SAP Cloud SDK, then add security and other advanced features like resilience and caching.
Learn how to use SAP Web Analytics to measure usage of your applications. You create a sample SAPUI5 web application, deploy it to SAP Business Technology Platform, register the web application with SAP Web Analytics, and then view its usage data.
Build a cross-platform native offline mobile app from scratch with the SAP Mobile Services mobile development kit.
Become proficient with the mobile development kit by learning how to handle an error archive, add styling, deep link, and leverage OData annotations.
Explore the mobile development kit SDK and build a custom Android/iOS client, enable push notifications, and create extensions.
Increased your understanding of the mobile development kit, learned how to create, delete a record, how to display the data from the related entity, and how to upload client logs to mobile services.
Customize the look and feel of your MDK app with extension controls using metadata approach or NativeScript plugins.
Set up the SAP Event Mesh service, and use the service to create queues and then a Node.js-based application to send and receive messages, all on SAP Business Technology Platform.
Build and deploy an extension to the employee onboarding scenario from SAP SuccessFactors using Workflow, Business Rules and Process Visibility.
Set up your own SAP Integration Suite tenant and deploy an integration scenario using prepackaged integration content.
Use Document Information Extraction (a service of SAP AI Business Services in SAP Business Technology Platform) to process business documents that have content in headers and tables.
Use Data Attribute Recommendation (one of the SAP AI Business Services in SAP Business Technology Platform) to classify entities such as products, stores and users into multiple classes, using free text, numbers and categories.
Enrich the information extracted from documents with existing master data, for example, to match enrichment data entities with the extracted header fields from business documents that have content in headers and tables. To do so, use machine learning with Document Information Extraction, one of the SAP AI Business Services in SAP Business Technology Platform.
Classify customer service requests and get solution recommendations – either with Postman or Jupyter Notebooks – using machine learning and Service Ticket Intelligence, one of the SAP AI Business Services in SAP Business Technology Platform.
Create your own header and line item fields, and annotate sample documents to automate the extraction of information from standard business documents such as invoices and purchase orders, using machine learning with Document Information Extraction of SAP AI Business Services.
Create your own header and line item fields, and annotate sample documents to automate the extraction of information from custom documents (not supported out of the box) such as résumés and power of attorney, using machine learning with Document Information Extraction of SAP AI Business Services.
Use the SAP BTP SDK for iOS to build an Image Classification app. Learn how to use Create ML to train an Image Classification model and implement the categorization with the help of Apple’s Vision framework.
With Apple’s Mac Catalyst technology now available in SAP BTP SDK for iOS, you can use a single code line to build apps for iOS and MacOS.
Enable the Document Translation Service on your SAP Business Technology Platform trial account and translate documents with the services from the SAP API Business Hub.
Take a tour of the SAP Tutorial Navigator and learn how to complete tutorials and earn badges .
Help improve the SAP Developer Tutorials by contributing content or improvements to an existing tutorial via a GitHub pull request.
Help improve the SAP Developer Tutorials by providing feedback via a GitHub issue.
The following missions are available to you if you participate in courses on openSAP, SAP's free open online course provider. (Please note: Before you can add your achievements to your completed missions on SAP Community, you’ll need to add your SAP Enterprise Login to your openSAP profile by enabling Single Sign On, opt-in to send your learning progress data to SAP Community, and be an active member of SAP Community.)
Enroll in a course on openSAP, SAP's free open online course provider, to start your learning journey!
Explore new skills and successfully complete one openSAP course to earn your first Record of Achievement.
Successfully complete one more openSAP course and start to shine like the star that you are! Look at all those new skills!
You spend your free time learning. Complete three more openSAP courses to show what a smart fellow you are – for you’re a jolly good fellow!
Show your enthusiasm for learning with openSAP and complete five more courses!
You’re definitely an SAP expert and more than the average learner. Complete ten more openSAP courses.
You know a lot about the latest innovations from SAP. Design an openSAP course. You are one of the brains behind openSAP!
You're an expert and a great teacher and internet sensation! Get in front of the camera and share all your SAP knowledge with the audience at openSAP! You are a famous face on openSAP.
The following badges are available to you if complete missions within SAP Discovery Center, your source for comprehensive SAP BTP information and enablement.
Read this blog post to find out more about the Mission Badges and Level Badges below.
(Please note: Before you can begin adding your achievements to your SAP Community completed missions, you will need to opt-in to send your learning progress data to SAP Community).
Congratulations! You are on the first successful level of your mission journey. Complete one mission in SAP Discovery Center to get this badge.
Show your enthusiasm for exploring and adopting SAP Business Technology Platform and complete five missions in SAP Discovery Center to get this badge.
You love to explore new innovations and wish to go beyond the stars. Complete ten missions in SAP Discovery Center to get this badge.
You are far above the stars and leading your vessel to new galaxies. Complete twenty five missions in SAP Discovery Center to get this badge.
You’re definitely a SAP Business Technology Platform enthusiast, who is leading path for others. Complete 50 missions in SAP Discovery Center to get this badge.
You are in a special league of experts who loves to innovate with SAP Business Technology Platform. Complete 500 missions in SAP Discovery Center to get this badge.
Congratulations! You are on your first successful level of your mission journey in SAP Discovery Center.
Way to go! You are exploring and progressing very well in SAP Discovery Center.
Keep up the good work in SAP Discovery Center! Your teammates feel the love and are inspired.
Congratulations! You are a leader for many people in SAP Discovery Center.
Welcome Commander! You've earned your place amongst the best in SAP Discovery Center.
The following missions and badges are available to anyone who participates in SAP Community at the right time in the right way:
It's Code Challenge time - The project is an SAP Community profile picture editor, which you can read more about in this blog post. For the challenge itself, we have a starter project for you with a complete repository ready to clone, set up and run.
Help keeping SAP Community a spam-free place! Report spam in the Q&A or Blogging area.
Show your commitment to the SAP Community. Perform at least one of the following activities every day, for 5 days (midnight to midnight UTC) in a row:
Elevate your commitment to the SAP Community: Perform at least one of the following activities every day, for 30 days (midnight to midnight UTC) in a row:
Participate in SAP Community on a random day -- you'll only know which day after it happens. (For example, the first Random Day Surprise badge was awarded on July 17, 2019, for World Emoji Day.) The badge for this mission will be different for every Random Day Surprise. Any of the following activities count: