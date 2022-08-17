Information about Account Merge

Account Consolidation Tool is a way to merge the content associated with different accounts(S/P) into a single account. It should be used only if user has multiple accounts that user wants to merge.

Prerequisites:

The user should have a universal Id

The accounts the user wants to consolidate should be linked

The user should have at least one P account

User should have more than one account

P user must also be logged on to Answers at least once

Process:

Account consolidation is a three-step process

1: Profile linking The user can link the profile either via the profile linking feature available in the community profile or via accounts.sap.com SAP Universal ID Account Manager.

SAP Universal ID Account Manager – with account manager only active accounts can be linked as it will send the authentication code in the email so the user should have access to the email



Community profile – Inactive accounts(inactive non-deleted) can be linked provided the user has the user-Id and password



SAP Community IT support can help link Inactive accounts if the user doesn’t remember the credentials.

2: Selecting a primary account Users can select the primary account in the Account Consolidation Tool. There can be only one primary account and once selected primary account cannot be changed. The primary account can only be an account associated with a P user-Id as the P user-Id is something that the end-user has control over access.

3:Selecting the account to be merged and triggering the merge process User can select one or multiple accounts to be merged at a time

What will be merged

Reputation – Karma credits, missions badges, roles

– Karma credits, missions badges, roles Content – Blog, answers, questions, following (likes, votes, comments)

– Blog, answers, questions, following (likes, votes, comments) Following - likes, votes, comments

- likes, votes, comments Subscriptions – People, content (blogs and/or questions) or tags

Please Note: