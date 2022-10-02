Cookie Statement

Cookies are small files placed on your device (computer, tablet or smartphone). When you access a website, a cookie is placed on your device, and it will send information to the party that placed the cookie.

There are other technologies that perform a similar function to cookies. These include web beacons and clear gifs. These are often used in conjunction with cookies to help a website owner understand its users better. When SAP sends you newsletters or other messages SAP uses these technologies as follows so that SAP can track email open and click rates: In order to determine a user's ability to receive HTML e-mail in addition to whether or not an e-mail has been opened, SAP includes a "web beacon" in the majority of HTML e-mail messages SAP sends. A web beacon (a small .gif image) is activated when an HTML e-mail is opened via a request for the image on our servers. This capability helps SAP send e-mail in a format that users can read and enables us to track the aggregate number of e-mails opened. The web beacon does not collect any personal data.

What are first-party cookies?

SAP’s websites have first-party cookies and allow third parties to place cookies on your device. The difference between a first-party cookie and a third-party cookie relates to who places the cookie on your device. First-party cookies are cookies that are specific to the website that created them. These cookies enable SAP to operate an efficient service and to track patterns of user behavior to SAP’s website.

What are third-party cookies?

Third-party cookies are placed on your device by a third party (i.e., not by SAP). While SAP allows third parties to access SAP’s website to place a third-party cookie on your device, SAP does not retain control over the information supplied by the cookies, nor does SAP retain access to this information. This information is controlled wholly by that third party according to the respective privacy policy of the third party. To access more information about these cookies, please click the “Cookie Preferences” link in the footer of the webpage.

What is a session and what is a persistent cookie?

Our websites may place session and persistent cookies on your device. Whereas the difference between a first-party and third party cookie relates to the party controlling the initial placement of the cookie on your device, the difference between a session and a persistent cookie relates to the length of time the cookie lasts. Session cookies are cookies that typically last for as long as you are using your browser, or browser session. When you end your browser session, the cookie expires. Persistent cookies, as the name implies, are persistent and will last after you close your browser. This allows for quicker and often more convenient access to our website.

What cookies are used on SAP Community websites?

SAP Community wants you to be in a position to make an informed decision for or against the use of cookies which are not strictly necessary for the website’s technical features. If you elect to reject cookies used for advertising, you will be shown advertising that is less targeted to your interests. This will still allow you to use all of the functionality of the website.

SAP Community differentiates between Required Cookies which are absolutely necessary for the website’s technical features, Functional Cookies which allow SAP to analyze the site usage, and Advertising Cookies which are used by advertising companies to serve ads relevant to your interests.

Required Cookies

Required Cookies are required to enable core site functionality. These cookies allow SAP Community to provide you a secure log-in and to remember your log-in details, to establish and maintain your shopping cart, and to make sure the website looks consistent.

Functional Cookies

Functional Cookies allow SAP Community to analyze site usage so it can measure and improve its performance. These cookies collect information on how a website is used – for example which pages a visitor opens most frequently and whether they receive error messages from a page. These cookies do not save any information that permits the identification of the user. The collected information will be aggregated and thus will be analyzed in a non-attributable way to a specific person. These cookies are used exclusively to improve the performance of a website and thus the user experience.

Advertising Cookies

Advertising Cookies are used by advertising companies to serve ads that are relevant to your interests. These cookies allow you to share pages with social networks and to post comments. Further, to serve ads relevant to your interests.

What first party cookies are on community.sap.com?