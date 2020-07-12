SAP Community Calls List 2020

4 February SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community



Presentation In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. Matthias Kuhr and

Akhil Agarwal



26 February How to Build Enterprise Chatbots with SAP Conversational AI



Presentation Learn in this call how developers can train, build, connect and monitor chatbots from scratch using the SAP Conversational AI platform to deliver outstanding customer and employee experiences.



Discover the main capabilities of the platform and learn best practices from a product expert



Pierre-Edouard Lieb, Adoption Manager at SAP Conversational AI @SAP SE

3 March SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community



Presentation In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. SAP Cloud SDK product team

4 March What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for a Tech-Focus Audience Development



Presentation - Part 1



Presentation - Part 2 Learn from the development team about the new functionalites of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation with the latest release, and see system demos of how to make use of this functionality. Xiaohui Xue

4 March What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for Product Management/Business Development



Presentation



Learn from the product management team about the new functionalities of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation with the latest release, and get to know the latest solution assets that are live. Pierre Col and Alexandre Fortin

24 March News And Expert Insights About Consolidation In SAP Master Data Governance



Replay In this SAP Community Call, you will learn how Consolidation can be used to import, cleanse and de-duplicate master data. A demo features highlights of the SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA 1909 release. Take Michael Veth

31 March Master Data Quality Management with SAP Master Data Governance



Presentation Whether you have implemented thorough data stewardship processes or not, some things simply go wrong in daily business. As business processes evolve, data quality standards change and data that was perfect yesterday, might be broken today. With the recent release of SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA 1809, you can use business rules to measure your data quality, find and fix errors in an efficient way, and show the effectiveness of your data quality initiatives. Andreas Seifried, Product Manager SAP Master Data Governance @SAP SE

1 April The UI5 Tooling – A Modern CLI-based Development Experience



In this call, you will get an introduction into the possibilities of the UI5 Tooling and how it enhances your local development experience and efficiency. Peter Muessig



Chief Architect for SAPUI5





2 April Mining for Rules – How Machine Learning Helps to Identify Data Quality Rules with SAP MDG in SAP S/4HANA



Presentation Learn about how Master Data Rule Mining with SAP Master Data Governance supports business users and master data experts in analyzing their master data for new data quality rules, leveraging machine learning technology that find patterns in the master data and proposes new rules based on these patterns. Andreas Seifried, Product Manager SAP Master Data Governance @SAP SE

7 April How to Use Credentials and Variables with Cloud Factory in SAP Intelligent RPA



Replay With the Cloud Factory as part of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, you can store credentials and variables that you can use to make your automations configurable. Julien Leonard,



Customer Adoption, SAP Intelligent RPA





7 April SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community



Presentation In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. SAP Cloud SDK product team

21 April Deep Dive - Master Data Quality Management with SAP Master Data Governance



Presentation After you have taken the first steps with master data quality management using SAP Master Data Governance, you certainly want to know more about the details, internals, and tackling specific requirements when implementing data quality rules. Join this webinar to learn how the system performs data quality evaluations and about extra data provisioning in BRFplus implementations. Andreas Seifried, Product Manager SAP Master Data Governance @SAP SE

24 April SAP AI Business Services - Exploit the Full Potential of Intelligent Technologies to Optimize your Business Processes



Presentation Join the SAP Community call and find out how SAP AI Business Services ensure that artificial intelligence can be easily consumed across the entire business, by providing strategic services and applications that automate & optimize corporate processes and enrich customer experience across the intelligent suite. Jana Wuerth, Senior Product Manager–SAP AI Business Servicesl

30 April How to Trigger Attended Scenarios with SAP Intelligent RPA



Replay This webinar is about how to trigger attended bot. We will have a brief reminder on what are the main differences between a attended and unattended bot. Then we will see the different possibilities to trigger that kind of bot. Alexis Gaillot,

Senior SAP Intelligent RPA Specialist @SAP







5 May What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for Product Management/Business Development



Presentation Learn from product experts about the latest functionalities of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation.





In this call the following features were covered:

- Dedicated UI to manage and group agents

- Updated Environment UI to secure agents and access content

- Improved version of the ProjectMember role for better deployment of the solution



Vijay G, Product Expert, SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation @SAP, and Pierre Col





5 May SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community



Presentation In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. SAP Cloud SDK product team

7 May What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for a Tech-Focus Audience/ Development



Presentation In this call, the development team will present the newest functionalities of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation and answer questions from the participants. Xiaohui Xue, Frederic Vanborre, Christoph Gross

11 May How to use Document Information Extraction Service



Replay Manually extract data from multiple PDF documents can take a long time and possibly have huge impact on your processes, even those that are already executed by a bot. In this webinar, we'll show you how to combine SAP Intelligent RPA and the Document Information Extraction service so you can process various documents (invoices or payments notes, for example). Jérôme Grondin, SAP

12 May API Triggers & Notifiers



Replay In this webinar we will learn how to connect SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation to external applications. We will deploy a project and execute it from the outside by using an API Trigger. We will confirm the bot execution status by using an API Notifier. We will also learn how to access SAP Intelligent RPA APIs from the outside. Hanna Stellmach

14 May SAP Intelligent Business Process Management – Overview and Update



Presentation Digitization and automation of workflows, as well as decisions and end-to-end transparency into your business processes are key to ensure best efficiency in your organization. In this call you will get an introduction to SAP Intelligent BPM and the recent developments. Learn how the family of services within SAP Cloud Platform supports you to automate business processes, manage decision logic and gain end-to-end process visibility. Learn how to improve the business process experience. Venugopal Chembrakalathil and Stephan Schluchter

20 May Intelligent Document Processing - How to combine SAP Intelligent RPA and ABBYY FlexiCapture



Many business processes start with extracting data from a document. Doing this manually is a tedious and repetitive task. In this webinar, we'll show you how to combine the capabilities of SAP Intelligent RPA and ABBYY FlexiCapture on the basis of the use case “invoice processing." Pavel Efros,



Stephan Koenig, and

Maxime Vermeir





27 May How to Manage Errors During bot Execution



The target of this webinar is to learn some efficient ways that allow us to handle errors and timeouts. We will create a scenario and see the details of the generated Timeout and Error callbacks. We will learn how we can customize them from the workflow designer perspective, using the dedicated activities. We will go through different configurations with specific paths experiencing several error and timeout cases. We also will see how to customize the code with some Business errors using specific exception triggers. Samir Hamichi, SAP

2 June SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community



Presentation In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates. SAP Cloud SDK product team

9 June CTO Call with Community



SAP CTO Juergen Mueller will share an update of SAP's current technology strategy and a preview of what to expect at this year’s virtual SAPPHIRE NOW including a short demo of what the team is working on for SAPPHIRE. Afterwards, the call open up for a Q&A, where Juergen is happy to take your questions. Juergen Mueller,



Chief Technology Officer @SAP SE





19 June SAPPHIRE REIMAGINED 2020 – Post Event Get-Together



Replay This year’s SAPPHIRE NOW + ASUG Annual Conference has been reimagined as an online event, and since we can't have an SAP Community get-together on-site in Orlando, we are going virtual too. Hosted by members of our SAP Champions and SAP Mentors programs, this SAP Community Call will allow you to talk about the exciting things you learned during SAPPHIRE NOW Reimagined, exchange your experiences with other attendees, and network. Kati Nonhebel, Program Manager SAP Community Influencers;



Chris Kernaghan, SAP Mentor;

Tammy Powlas, SAP Mentor; and

Sue Keohan, SAP Champion





25 June Add-On Uninstallation Process & Simulation Tool



Presentation Right now, you might know the option to uninstall an ABAP Add-On. But how to get there? Is it safe to make an add-on uninstallable? What are the effects? Will it influence other components on the system? To answer these questions, SAP provides uninstallation functionalities Masoumeh Moghaddam, Development Project Expert

30 June SAP Integration Strategy -- the journey towards an Integrated, Intelligent Suite



Replay SAP’s integration plan in the cloud focusses on the holistic integration between SAP-to-SAP applications, both from a technology and business process perspective. By doing so, we deliver significant value to our customers: end-to-end process integration accelerates the speed of innovation, lowers the risk of integration and reduces the complexity of operations. Jan Schaffner, Head of Central Engineering @SAP SE

7 July SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community



Presentation In this series of calls for SAP community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. Marika Marszalkowski and Jordan Dukadinov

8 July SAP Cloud Platform - The Big Picture



Presentation SAP Cloud Platform gives your business the flexibility and agility it needs to survive in the new normal. Join Gunther Rothermel, President SAP Cloud Platform for an insightful, interactive community call on how SAP Cloud Platform fits into the bigger picture at SAP, what’s new and what the future has in store. If you would like to learn more about SAP Cloud Platform prior to the session, take a look at the SAP Cloud Platform Discovery Center. Gunther Rothermel, President SAP Cloud Platform

15 July SAP HANA & Analytics Q&A



Presentation Get the latest news from the SAP HANA & Analytics team, including updates on SAP HANA, SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP Data Intelligence. Hear about how these products fit together with the data value chain and what this all has to do with the term “superpower." Gerrit Kazmaier, president of the SAP HANA and Analytics unit

20 July SAP S/4HANA best practices content for SAP Intelligent RPA



Replay In this call, the ease of consumption & deployment of SAP S/4HANA pre-built best practices bots in SAP Intelligent RPA will be shown. Ajay Mathur, Product Success & Co-innovation team at SAP

21 July Virtual Tour with SAP Champions



Replay Join Bärbel Winkler, an SAP Champion with 35 years of IT experience, as she gives a virtual tour of SAP Community. She'll share best practices and real-life examples that will teach you how to get the most out of the Q&A and blogging systems, answer your questions about benefiting from the site's features, and lead an open discussion for attendees. Whether you're a brand-new or long-time member, you won't want to miss this opportunity to learn from one of the community's most respected participants! Bärbel Winkler, SAP Champion

23 July SAP Data Intelligence – Overview and Outlook



Presentation This session gives an overview about the evolution of SAP Data Hub to SAP Data Intelligence. It covers the major capabilities and deployment options and highlights the new features of the latest release SAP Data Intelligence 3.0. Tobias Koebler & Christian Tietz, Product Managers for SAP Data Intelligence.

29 July Business Document Processing with SAP AI Business Services



Presentation In this SAP AI Business Services Community Call Dr. Tomasz Janasz will give you an introduction to our Business Document Processing portfolio and demonstrate how you can simplify the processing of unstructured business documents with SAP AI Business Services. Tune in and discover our Business Document Processing Portfolio. Tomasz Janasz, Senior Product Manager, SAP

30 July SAP’s Product Strategy – Are You Ready for the Next Evolution of the Intelligent Enterprise?



Presentation SAP’s product strategy is continuously evolving based on several internal and external components. With the next evolution of the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP wants to now leverage their core strengths as a foundation. Thomas Saueressig,



Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product Engineering at SAP SE





31 July Business Applications and Process Automation Built & Deployed Safely by Anyone in the Intelligent Enterprise



Presentation, Part 1, Max Wessel



Presentation, Part 2, Sebastian Schrötel SAP is empowering anyone in the intelligent enterprise to develop and deploy process-improving applications and automation. New low-code and no-code tooling includes a no-code process extension studio that will decrease the cost and complexity of implementing SAP extensions by an order of magnitude (Ruum by SAP) and a no-code environment that will enable citizen developers to automate any business process (SAP Intelligent RPA). Now anyone in the intelligent enterprise can build the applications and automation that meet their individual needs Max Wessel, Chief Innovation Officer, and Sebastian Schrötel Head of Intelligent RPA, Technology & Innovation at SAP SE







3 August Hidden gems – How to structure end-to-end-processes across platform boundaries with SAP Intelligent RPA and document processing



Presentation It is still common that companies rely on manual processing across multiple systems (Email, CRM, ERP) that are not fully integrated. SAP Invoice Management can help companies transition from manual sales order processing to an automated sales order management in SAP. To further increase the degree of end-to-end automation, SAP Intelligent RPA can be added to the mix. Vladimir Shakhov, Sr. Strategic Ecosystems Manager at Open Text Software GmbH , Alexander Hauck, Sr. Developer at SAP SE , and Stephan Koenig,



Partner Management at SAP SE





4 August Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Marssel Vilaca



Replay Learn how you can leverage your professional reputation by sharing knowledge in SAP Community. Check out this blog post to learn more about this Virtual Tour. Marssel Vilaca, SAP Champion

5 August SAP Service Ticket Intelligence – the best practice of SAP Partner Ticket Intelligence



Replay The session will be covering an introduction of Service Ticket Intelligence, its new features and use cases. And we’ll be sharing the best practice of how Partner Ticket Intelligence (PTI) team is integrating Service Ticket Intelligence into their ICfP system, creating benefits by achieving 40+% automation rate of 130k tickets per year. Tarun Singhal, SAP Data Scientist,



Ying Sun, SAP Solution Architect – SAP Partner Technology,

Haodan Yang, Product Manager – SAP AI Business Services





18 August Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Marssel Vilaca (in Portuguese)



Replay Neste Virtual Tour especial para os fluentes no idioma Português, teremos o SAP Champion Marssel Vilaça que irá compartilhar sua experiência de vários anos como colaborador, mostrando como construir uma grande reputação profissional como membro ativo da Comunidade SAP.



In this special Virtual Tour for our Portuguese-speaking members, SAP Champion Marssel Vilaça will share his years of experience as a contributor to show you how you can build your professional reputation by becoming more active in SAP Community. Marssel Vilaca, SAP Champion

1 September SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community



Presentation In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates.





In this session, the SAP Cloud SDK product team will present the brand-new OData client library provided by the SAP Cloud SDK for Java. It boosts performance and simplifies error handling. They will also introduce its usage to consume OData V2 services and demonstrate how you adjust existing code to use the new library.



SAP Cloud SDK product team

9 September SAP Ariba Extensibility – Your Innovation Paintbrush?



Presentation Business requirements often leave us wondering if the software we bought is capable. The real question should be, is it flexible? Become the artist and design your masterpiece to achieve your desired vision using SAP Ariba Extensibility tools. Sean McGann, Security & Globalization Solution Manager @SAP

16 September Exceptional and Effortless Customer Experiences enabled through Next-Generation Support



Replay An exceptional customer support experience through always on, personalized and contextual support is essential for customer success. Learn how Next-Generation Support reduces the customer effort at every step of the personalized support journey. Hear about our latest tool, the 'support assistant', an AI-driven self-service tool which helps you access our vast knowledge base and user community. Also what does the future of support look like? Hint: the future looks predictive Mohammed Ajouz, Senior Vice-President and Head of Product Support

23 September The importance of support in Customer Success



Replay How is support essential to customer success as we enter the experience economy? It turns out, it may be the most important make-or-break factor. Learn how our real-time support options such as Expert Chat and Schedule an Expert deliver fast and effective support to customers. Rohan will also provide a demo of the newest real-time support tool, Schedule a Manager, which was made available in early 2020.





Rohan Patel, Head of Support, Intelligent Technologies @SAP Support

24 September Digital Process Automation with SAP Cloud Platform Workflow Management - What's New



Presentation With SAP Cloud Platform Workflow Management you are able to digitize workflows, automate business processes, manage decision logic, gain end-to-end process visibility and flexibly extend processes. In this session, we will show and discuss the latest updates, e.g. including Qualtrics surveys, enabling insight-to-action and the most recent live process content packages to accelerate digital process automation in any organization. Venugopal Chembrakalathil, product manager in SAP Intelligent Business Process Management and Stephan Schluchter, product manager for SAP Intelligent Business Process Management

6 October Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Michelle Crapo



Presentation This session will show you all the things that the community can do for you. Whether you need a quick answer to a question or new ideas for your projects, the community can deliver. With its Q&A section and blog posts, the community provides a great source of knowledge with a large number of experts in all time zones who can assist you. Michelle Crapo, SAP Developer, SAP Champion

7 October SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation



Presentation Learn from the product management team about the new functionalities of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation.



In this call, among other topics, the following features will be presented :

- Alerting users on agent events with email notifications

- Improved overall factory navigation to easily access content and view crucial information

- Factory improvements to manage the creation, monitoring and access to your agents and jobs

- Marketing & Communication update. Pierre Col

13 October SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community



Presentation In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates.





In this session, the SAP Cloud SDK product team will present some recent updates Artem Kovalov and Marika Marszalkowski from the SAP Cloud SDK product team

20 October Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Nil Peksen



Replay What are the ways of keeping the SAP Community spirit alive during COVID-19? Unprecedented challenges with COVID-19 keep us physically disconnected, but interaction and communication are more important now than ever before. In this session, you can learn how we can get through these challenging times together with community engagement. Nil Peksen, SAP Champion and SAP Analytics Consultant

22 October Software Logistics Solutions from SAP in a Hybrid World



Presentation SAP offers a broad spectrum of software life cycle solutions from the management of large on-premise landscapes to software running on-demand in the cloud. In this call we will give an overview about the solution portfolio and will also talk about how we bridge the gap in hybrid scenarios. Volker Zirkel, Marcus Roland Schwarz

28 October Plan Your Cloud Journey with Maintenance Planner



Presentation As businesses move toward cloud-based solutions, it becomes critical to support landscape maintenance requirements for your hybrid landscapes. Typical services now offered by Maintenance Planner will be extended to support customers in transformation projects. From visualizing your current hybrid landscapes to painting futuristic strategy pictures based SAP published reference landscapes. Priti Dhingra and Anupam Rajput

30 October Efficient DevOps with SAP Cloud Platform



Presentation DevOps is key to achieve high agility in cloud projects. SAP Cloud Platform offers tools and services that foster corresponding principles and ease adoption – for cloud-native applications, but also for hybrid scenarios. Get an overview of SAP’s DevOps concept around SAP Cloud Platform and how SAP brings in its vast experience in enterprise software to enable DevOps with the right mix of agility and enterprise-readiness. Boris Zarske

2 November Transporting ABAP and non-ABAP objects (CTS, CTS+, cCTS, HTA (for HDI), gCTS)



Presentation If customers develop their own functionality, they most probably will do so in a development system and then move the changes to a testing and finally a production system. In this session, you will get an overview, how moving these changes works in ABAP, for non-ABAP and if changes in ABAP and non-ABAP have to be moved together. Karin Spiegel

3 November Virtual Tour with SAP Champion David Ruiz Badia



Presentation During this session, you will learn SAP Cloud Platform principal concepts and discover how to find the most relevant SAP Cloud Platform information through SAP Community. David Ruiz Badia, SAP Champion and SAP Architect

4 November Digital IT Showroom



Replay Feel the heartbeat of the unbreakable business: The Intelligent Enterprise Showroom brings the digital company within reach. In 2020, SAP has become a best practice for succeeding even in challenging times. But how can our customers and the entire SAP community benefit from SAP`s experience at ensuring business continuity and unlimited collaboration under any circumstances? Dr. Oliver Gutzeit (SAP's Experience Technology Team Leader)

6 November Leveraging Zero-downtime Maintenance for Release Upgrades of SAP S/4HANA



Replay



Presentation In this session, you'll learn more about the Zero Downtime Option of Software Update Manager for release upgrades of SAP S/4HANA. Get a comprehensive view of the zero-downtime maintenance procedure and learn more about the preparation steps to be executed in the SAP S/4HANA system. Jens Fieger

10 November Kick-start your Kyma Runtime Journey



Presentation Kyma runtime was topic of the month within SAP Community which now comes to an end. The Product Management team would like to invite you to this community call to recap on how to get started with Kyma runtime and where to find information on discovering its capabilities. Furthermore, let’s look into a sample setup in combination with SAP S/4HANA Cloud to consume business events and talk to its API. Marco Dorn, Gaurav Abbi, and Jamie Cawley, SAP Technical Evangelist - SAP Cloud Platform Kyma runtime

11 November Intelligent System Maintenance Using ANST



Presentation For all our support specialists, consultants and developers across the globe ,Isn't it our dream to have someone identify the root cause of an issue and provide a precise fix within seconds? ANST is a revolutionary tool that does just that! With its unique capabilities like context based note search, and trace back replication, ANST pin points the exact cause of a functional issue or a dump and provides a list of notes containing a fix. It also detects customer code customizing tables during the search, leading to a quick resolution. Abhiraj Suman, Heena Sabarwal

12 November Scenario Integration in hybrid landscapes with Cloud Integration Automation Service



Presentation SAP Customers face the challenge to configure their business scenarios. Today the scenario integration in a hybrid landscape or in a cloud-to-cloud landscape is painful. In this session we introduce our offering for SAP Solution Owners to significantly improve the customer situation with reasonable effort. Cloud Integration Automation Service is an infrastructure which enables LOBs to describe, model and automate the integration setup and make it centrally available as a cloud service. Stefan Jakobi

17 November SAP Community Call: Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Fausto Motter -- Why We Need to Know More About Robotic Process Automation



Presentation It is impossible to talk about digital transformation and autonomous and intelligent companies without a big focus on Robotic Process Automation (RPA). In this Virtual Tour, you'll discover the opportunities and gains that must be explored and that will bring a lot of value to the business. As an architect and functional consultant, SAP Champion Fausto Motter invites you to look at SAP S/4HANA and iRPA as engines for digital transformation in the companies of the future. He'll also show how you can use SAP Community to further your knowledge of this topic. Fausto Motter, SAP Developer Hero 2018, SAP Champion, and functional architect for logistic topics who specializes in global templates implementations

18 November Managing the Lifecycle of SAP S/4HANA Machine Learning Scenarios





Presentation Introducing Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management (ISLM) framework that empowers business administrators to perform lifecycle Management operations of machine learning scenarios. ISLM offers harmonized operational experience for embedded ML scenarios (fka PAi Predictive Scenarios) utilizing HANA provided libraries like APL and PAL, as well as side-by-side e.g. deep learning models using SAP Data Intelligence. Priti Dhingra, Abhishek Mishra

24 November Introduction to Git-enabled CTS



Presentation With git-enabled CTS, there is an option to integrated your ABAP-based development projects with devOps processes. Join this session, if you would like to know what is possible and see how it works. The agenda items covered:



o The idea of gCTS

o The software lifecycle process for ABAP using gCTS

o Required software and configuration



Karin Spiegel

2 December SAP Cloud SDK: Update Call for SAP Community



Presentation In this series of calls for SAP Community, we will give you regular updates on the latest releases of the SAP Cloud SDK, its roadmap, and topics around extensibility of SAP Business Suite, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP offerings using SAP Cloud Platform. The call series will be conducted by the SAP Cloud SDK development and product management team. We will introduce SAP Cloud SDK (formerly known as SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK) and cover its latest updates.



In this session, we will discuss how you can make the best of your Continuous Delivery workflow both for SAP Cloud SDK for Java/JavaScript and SAP Cloud Application Programming Model.



Artem Kovalov and Florian Wilhelm from the SAP Cloud SDK product team

14 December What's New with SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0



Presentation The following topics will be presented amongst others in this call:





- Feature overview of SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 including Low-Code Design Studio in the Cloud

- Sample Demo Scenarios in SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0

- Marketing & Enablement update



Soufia Maherzi and Maiara Schardong Ellwanger

15 December SAP Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Johann & Colleague Domi



Replay In this call we want to go into the 10 most important skills that a developer for SAP S/4HANA should have. We also show how and where you can acquire the relevant skills. (Please note: This Virtual Tour is in German.) Johann Fleitner, SAP Champion and Dominik Bigl

16 December Digital Learning at the Speed of Change



Presentation Keeping up in today’s SAP environments is almost impossible. The speed of change is causing everyone to be in a constant state of learning. Join me for a session on key learning tools and educational items that you can start to use today. Build a better understanding of what SAP is doing to try to keep you up to speed on all its new technology with learning journeys, in-application help, cloud trials and more. Digital learning can be a challenge, but with the right tools and change management anything is possible. Jesse Bernal, Jr.

17 December SAP TechEd highlights and upcoming 2021 SAP Community activities



Replay SAP Community members, you’re invited to attend a Community Call to discuss SAP TechEd highlights and upcoming 2021 SAP Community activities.





Agenda:

- SAP TechEd main highlights

- Top SAP TechEd tracks and key topics

- SAP TechEd virtual event experience

- 2021 post-SAP TechEd activities in the SAP Community

- Q&A Thomas Grassl, VP, Developer and Community Relations, SAP





Craig Cmehil, VP, Head of SAP Community, SAP



Thomas Jung,

Head of Developer Advocacy, SAP

17 December Leveraging SAP Conversational AI and SAP Intelligent RPA for Dispute Management



Replay In this session, we explain how dispute case processing and follow up tasks can be automated using Intelligent technologies. Dispute management chatbot solution is implemented by leveraging intelligent SAP Cloud Platform technologies - SAP Conversational AI, SAP intelligent Robotic Process Automation – interfaced with SAP S/4HANA on-premise system using SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) as a middle ware. Afsar Ashraf, Philipp Nies, Peter Engel, SAP Intelligent RPA