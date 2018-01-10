SAP Community Calls List 2018

29 Jan



(8:30am PST; 11:30am EST; 5:30pm CET) SAP Knowledge Organization OverviewNotes/recap blogREPLAY A high-level overview on what they are currently doing in the Learning Space. This initial call will kick-off a quarterly



series of update calls which will be included in the regular SAP Mentors community calls. You will

get more information on their products and offerings, e.g. on Learning Hub, Live Access, …. Jan Meyer, Stefan Haenisch , Christiane Schmidt – SAP Knowledge Organization

26 Mar



(4:30pm PST; 7:30pm EST)

27 Mar (6:00am IST) Setting up IOT Service on SAP CP and Exposing the Data





REPLAY The session would detail steps needed to get started with IOT services on SAP CP. If you’re wondering how can you start with IOT services, this session is for you.





Agenda:

a) Steps needed to configure IOT services on SAP CP NEO trial version.

b) Actions that could be performed on the generated oDATA API.

c) Configuration needed to store the IOT data in a defined database table. Kumud Singh - SAP Mentor, Lead Consultant at HCL Technologies

30 April



(1:00pm PST; 4:00pm EST; 10:00pm CET) Data Aging in SAP S/4HANA





REPLAY



Notes

Data Aging is a good option for SAP S/4HANA customers that want to better control the Data



Temperature of your systems, optimize memory usage while still using old data for analytics. Join this session to learn more about this topic, and to see how Data Aging was applied in an actual scenario. Bruno Lucattelli - SAP Mentor, Software Developer at Cyrius IT

14 May



(11am PST; 2:00pm EST; 8:00pm CET) Getting Ready for ASUG Annual Conference 2018 / SAPPHIRENOW





REPLAY



Presentation download



Notes Please attend this webcast to get your Roadmap for the ASUG Annual Conference. This webcast will provide conference information for both ASUG and SAPPHIRENOW and help you plan your conference



agenda and maximize your conference experience. In this 30 minute session, see a preview of

some of the ASUG sessions and why you should attend SAP’s largest user conference. Tammy Powlas - SAP Mentor, Business Analyst at Fairfax Water

11 Jun



(1pm PST; 4pm EST; 10pm CET) Getting the most from your SAP Support





REPLAY



Notes



Presentation download In this SAP Community Call you will learn about the Support Resources that are available to our customers. The objective is to provide the customer with information needed to successfully engage with our Support Organisation. Breffini Kilgannon - SAP Support Engineer CIC

9 Oct

(9am PST; 12pm EST; 6pm CET) Keep Learning with SAP Developer Tutorials



REPLAY Are you a developer interested in learning a new skill or just want to keep your technical knowledge

up to date? Join this session to learn about the resources available to SAP developers in

the SAP Developer site, including an introduction of the new tutorial design, tutorials in general and the new developer missions. Daniel Wroblewski - SAP Developer Relations

15 Oct

(9am PST; 12pm EST; 6pm CET) Get Yourself Ready for SAP TechEd 2018 Barcelona



REPLAY



Presentation download Back by popular demand is the SAP TechEd prep session for Barcelona. In addition to receiving general

SAP TechEd conference information, you will get specific information about SAP TechEd 2018 Barcelona,

and hear from our panel of speakers who will share info and tips to make Barcelona the best experience possible for you. Cathy Neergaard - Global Head of SAP TechEd Events



David Ruiz Badia - SAP Architect Enel Group, SAP Mentor and Customer