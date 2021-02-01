Community Calls List 2021

14 April Latest Developments in UI5



Replay UI5’s evolution plan focuses on adapting to latest web standards not only within the core framework but also in the context of rendering. We are well on our way to support TypeScript and the UI5 Web Components, which started as an independent library to be viable, are about to be returned to the UI5 framework to act as the base frame for future UI5 control development. Peter Muessig, SAP SE,

Chief Product Architect





1 April How to Establish a Consistent Identity Access Management



Presentation The journey to utilize SAP cloud solutions is usually not a big-bang, but a stepwise integration of new SaaS applications into an existing landscape.



In this session we will have a look at SAP’s IAM solutions Identity Authentication and Identity Provisioning that support this integration journey.

We will have a look at various ways to establish single sign-on and how to migrate users with local passwords to a central IAM service.

How to best harmonize user identifiers when different cloud solutions integrate with central foundation services like a central audit log or workflow inbox? Large enterprises often utilize cloud solutions in different regions in the world. What should be considered for such complex landscape setups?

Finally we will share an outlook how to protect system-to-system communication with a consistent security concept avoiding the complexity of point-to-point trust configurations. Marko Sommer,



Product Manager SAP Cloud Identity Services, SAP SE





31 March Predict Missing Master Data & Transactional Data using SAP AI Business Services



Presentation There are many business scenarios in the enterprise, where classifying or predicting various kinds of data, either master data or transactional data is an important task. Many of these tasks are done manually taking a significant amount of time and resulting in errors as well. Using AI can help automate such manual processes. In this webinar, we will look at how Data Attribute Recommendation Service, which is part of the SAP AI Business Services portfolio, can help automate such business scenarios. Satheesh Ilu



Director - Product Management, SAP AI Business Services





25 March Explore SAP solutions of the suite quality “coordinated lifecycle management”



Due to technical difficulty, we were not able to record the full session. Please watch this openSAP course, which covers the same topic.



Presentation With the suite quality “coordinated lifecycle management” SAP plans to accelerate implementation projects and reduce manual integration configuration effort with harmonized provisioning, setup and operations, and monitoring solutions. Stefan Jakobi, Product Manager, Cloud & Lifecycle Management @SAP SE and Carsten Puschke, Director, Cross-Product Architecture Product Management @SAP SE







24 March The Analytical journey of Creating a Recommendation System in SAP for Me



Replay Creating a recommender system for our customers is like a journey, where we pass several challenges to reach the destination of an increased user experience. In this webinar you will get insights on how we have designed this journey in SAP for Me, an overview of the different types of Recommender Systems and common challenges like the cold-start problem. You will also learn what to consider when setting up a Knowledge-based Recommender System and how to combine this with Collaborative Filtering. Larissa Heißler



Data Scientist of SAP for Me @SAP SE





18 March Automate and extend your business processes with SAP Workflow Management



Presentation There are still a lot of manual processes out there, the challenge to fix broken processes and also the need to extend standard processes. How could you push the level of automation to the next level in your organization? In this webinar you will learn how to make use of SAP Workflow Management to digitalize workflows, automate business processes, manage decision logic, gain end-to-end process visibility, and flexibly extend and adapt business processes running in your packaged applications. Learn about the latest feature updates, pre-built content packages, customer examples and connect to our experts. Venugopal Chembrakalathil, Product Manager SAP Workflow Management and Stephan Schluchter, Product Manager SAP Workflow Management

18 March Seamless user experience explained



Presentation A seamless user experience is one of the key qualities customers and their users expect from an intelligent suite, enabling the intelligent enterprise. In this session, you will get an overview of what a seamless user experience means and where SAP currently stands on the journey to delivering such a seamless user experience. Dr. Thomas Reiss,

Vice President, SAP User Experience Product Management

16 March Aligned Domain Models in Action



Presentation Learn how the suite quality “Aligned Domain Models” translates into specific capabilities of the Intelligent Enterprise and the Business Technology Platform. Get to know how SAP Master Data Integration and the SAP One Domain Model are used, including a live demo and time for questions and answers. Meltem Kahraman, Product Manager, SAP One Domain Model @SAP SE and Waldemar Kessel



Product Manager Master Data Strategy @SAP SE





11 March Enabling a more modular master data management appoach with SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition



Presentation Consistent master data has always been elementary for streamlined business transactions and analytics. Even more so in times of change and instability like we are facing right now. SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) helps companies run their business based on high-quality data. Markus Kuppe is Chief Product Owner for SAP Master Data Governance

4 March SAP Community Call: RISE with SAP - Stay ahead of change in the new normal



Replay With our new Business Transformation as a Service offering, we offer one bundle of products and services that help our customers start their journey to the Intelligent Enterprise at their own pace and on their own terms. Learn more about RISE with SAP in this interactive session and get answers by Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, to your open questions. Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product Engineering and Craig Cmehil, VP and Head of SAP Communities and Influencers







3 March Artificial Intelligence at SAP - Strategy Update



Presentation Join Dr. Feiyu Xu, SAP’s Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Simona Marincei, Head of Intelligent Processlligence aes SME, for the very first SAP Community Call on AI in 2021. Learn more about SAP's AI strategy and how SAP embeds AI into its standard portfolio. Further, you will see how we bring our AI strategy to life. Simona will showcase how small-and mid-size enterprises already productively use AI, busting the myth that AI is only meant for the bigger sharks of the business. Of course, we reserved enough time for your questions at the end of the session. Fei Yu Xu, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Simona Marincei, Head of Intelligent Processes – VP, Product Management SME

2 March Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Murali Shanmugham: How to Stay Relevant and Up to Date with SAP Extension & Integration Suite



Presentation In this Virtual Tour, Murali Shanmugham, an SAP Champion, will introduce you to the SAP Extension & Integration Suite, help you find the most relevant information through the SAP Community, and teach you how to stay up to date. Murali Shanmugham, Solutions Advisor, Business Technology Platform



24 February How to declare application entities and use them in Automations with SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0



Presentation In this webinar, you will see how to declare the elements of a list in the Browse Orders Application using the new Cloud Studio. We will create an unattended automation that will collect the declared elements, set their values in an Excel file and format the cells according to their content. Alix Pelletier and Baptiste Saint-André, SAP Intelligent RPA specialist

18 February Digital Supply Chain Experience with SAP Conversational AI, Novigo Transportation Portal and SAP



Presentation Learn the various use-cases a human-like chat bot built using SAP Conversational AI to support internal and external users of your Supply Chain and Transportation teams. Integrate the bot with Transportation Portal built using SAP Cloud Platform Portal and on premise SAP Transportation Management Fiori Launchpad. Improvise the user experience and increase productivity by automating daily tasks for various parties involved in your supply chain execution. Nilay Mehta



Senior SAP SCM/TM Consultant @Novigo and Sebastién Beghelli

Solution Owner – SAP Conversational AI @SAP SE





15 February Q&A with SAP CTO Juergen Mueller



Replay During this session, Juergen Mueller shared more updates on SAP Business Technology Platform including the way forward and how it supports you with your integration, extensibility and data-to-value scenarios. He also provided insights into some of the updates that were shared during the RISE with SAP event on January 27th. Juergen Mueller,



Chief Technology Officer @SAP SE





4 February How we Develop a State-of-the-art SAP Portal Using UI5 and More! (Part 2/2: Performance & Backend)



Presentation Over the past two years we have been on an exciting journey building a new state-of-the-art web portal for SAP. In this second session we would like to focus on what we did from a performance & backend perspective to build and operate such a portal. We will go into detail on UI5 performance optimizations we did, leveraging our state-of-the-art local development workflow and open source UI5 Node.js tooling, bringing our bootstrap down to a sub-second loading time of our application. Also we did built a cloud-native development backend using open source in order to facilitate our development. Kristian Kraljic, Technical Lead Architect of SAP for Me