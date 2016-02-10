SAP Community Calls Home

Joining the calls
The easiest way to join the calls is to register for the ones you're interested in. (We promote them individually on this page as they are announced.) This way, you can download an event file to your calendar, and we can also send you a reminder with the conference link and dial-in info.
Upcoming calls
|Date and time
|Title and registration link
|Agenda
|Presenter(s)
|22 April (4 pm CET, 10 am ET; 7 am PT)
|Simplifying approvals across the Intelligent Suite via One Workflow Inbox
|Having to check multiple inboxes for workflow approvals can become annoying for end users, and disrupt critical business processes.
See how SAP aims to provide a common, unified inbox experience for the Intelligent Enterprise. Take the opportunity to get your questions addressed in this session.
|Christian Loos
Product Manager for SAP Extension Suite
|29 April (5 pm CET; 11 am ET; 8 am PT)
|Business Document Processing with SAP AI Business Services
|In this SAP AI Business Services Community Call, Dr. Tomasz Janasz and Tim Nusch will give you an overview of Business Document Processing and demonstrate related business scenarios and use cases. You will learn how to consume and integrate the AI Business Services in your enterprise context. Tune in and discover our Business Document Processing Portfolio.
|Dr. Tomasz Janasz, Product Manager for AI Business Services and Tim Nusch, Product Manager for AI Business Services
|30 April (4 pm CET, 10 am ET; 7 am PT)
|Integration Suite Overview and How its Accelerating third party Integrations
|SAP Integration Suite is SAP’s hybrid integration platform for the Intelligent Enterprise. It is a versatile enterprise integration platform as a service (EiPaaS) supporting both cloud and on-premise integrations with SAP and 3rd party applications.
In this opening session, we will understand SAP Integration Suite capabilities and learn from customer use cases and examples on how these capabilities are enabling to integrate with 3rd party applications. We will have a presentation followed by a live panel discussion and open QnA.
|Holger Himmelmann, Consulting Director and Senior Solution Architect at CBS and Gayathri Narayana
Senior Product Manager for SAP Integration Suite
SAP SE
|6 May (2 pm CET; 8 am ET; 5 am PT)
|Meet the SAP Conversational AI Tutorial Challenge Winners
|Join the three winning teams who will demonstrate how they leveraged the SAP Conversational AI chatbot building platform to build strong business use cases for their customers.
You will learn how chatbots can be connected to SAP Ariba for purchase order management, how they can help you manage stress at work, and how they can be integrated to the Int4 IFTT automated testing tool for SAP scenarios.
|1st Winner: Team Atos, Shreeram Iyer, Senior Consultant in Conversational AI, Sujatha Srinivasan, Capability Lead - SAP New Dimensions, and Swapnil Kamble, SAP ABAP | Fiori | HANA Architect
2nd Winner: Team SAP, Sridhar Thiyagarajan, SAP Business Technology Platform Senior Developer, Geetha Ranjani, G M, SAP Business Technology Platform Developer, and Tejaswi Bitra, SAP Business Technology Platform Associate Developer
3rd Winner: Team INT4, Michal Krawczyk, CEO, Mateusz Adamus, Integration Consultant, and Marcin Gałczyński, Head of Product
|6 May (4 pm CET, 10 am ET; 7 am PT)
|Embedding SAP Analytics Cloud in SAP Applications
|Analytics is one of the seven suite qualities of the integrated intelligent enterprise. Learn how SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP’s strategic analytics platform, powers “embedded analytics” in SAP’s Intelligent Enterprise suite of applications. Explore how you can use the embedded SAP Analytics Cloud solution in SAP cloud applications (including SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and the SAP Customer Experience portfolio.
|Malavikha A
Product Manager, SAP Analytics Cloud
Requesting and suggesting topics and sessions
Email your suggestions directly to community@sap.com. We'll do our best to find the right topic expert and schedule the session in the coming months.
Asking questions and providing feedback
Email your questions and feedback directly to community@sap.com.