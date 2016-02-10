SAP Community Calls Home

22 April (4 pm CET, 10 am ET; 7 am PT) Simplifying approvals across the Intelligent Suite via One Workflow Inbox Having to check multiple inboxes for workflow approvals can become annoying for end users, and disrupt critical business processes.



See how SAP aims to provide a common, unified inbox experience for the Intelligent Enterprise. Take the opportunity to get your questions addressed in this session. Christian Loos



Product Manager for SAP Extension Suite

29 April (5 pm CET; 11 am ET; 8 am PT) Business Document Processing with SAP AI Business Services In this SAP AI Business Services Community Call, Dr. Tomasz Janasz and Tim Nusch will give you an overview of Business Document Processing and demonstrate related business scenarios and use cases. You will learn how to consume and integrate the AI Business Services in your enterprise context. Tune in and discover our Business Document Processing Portfolio. Dr. Tomasz Janasz, Product Manager for AI Business Services and Tim Nusch, Product Manager for AI Business Services

30 April (4 pm CET, 10 am ET; 7 am PT) Integration Suite Overview and How its Accelerating third party Integrations



SAP Integration Suite is SAP’s hybrid integration platform for the Intelligent Enterprise. It is a versatile enterprise integration platform as a service (EiPaaS) supporting both cloud and on-premise integrations with SAP and 3rd party applications.

In this opening session, we will understand SAP Integration Suite capabilities and learn from customer use cases and examples on how these capabilities are enabling to integrate with 3rd party applications. We will have a presentation followed by a live panel discussion and open QnA.

Holger Himmelmann, Consulting Director and Senior Solution Architect at CBS and Gayathri Narayana



Senior Product Manager for SAP Integration Suite

SAP SE

