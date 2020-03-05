SAP Code Samples

ABAP Platform and Programming
ABAP Flight Reference Scenario for the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model
The Flight Reference Scenario provides sample data and services, as well as legacy business logic, to get familiar with the ABAP RESTful application programming model (RAP).
ABAP Object Oriented Basics
In support of the YouTube video series on ABAP Object Oriented basics, this repository contains the ABAP source code samples which are used in the video series.
ABAP Platform CI/CD Samples
This repository shows different configurations of steps and pipelines specific to the ABAP Environment Pipeline as part of project “Piper.”
ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model Examples
This repository contains several examples how to develop with the ABAP RESTful application programming model (RAP) in SAP Cloud Platform, ABAP environment.
ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model openSAP Samples
This repository offers optional hands-on exercises for the free openSAP Course Building Apps with the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP).
See more ABAP samples on GitHub.com.
Business Applications
Manage Approval Documents from SAP Ariba
This scenario shows how users can fetch their approval documents from an Ariba procurement system.
SAP Ariba Extensibility Samples
This repository contains sample applications for extending SAP Ariba using various SAP products, including SAP Integration Suite and SAP Data Intelligence. The purpose is to create a showcase available extensibility options to the SAP Ariba developer.
Find more Ariba and other application samples on GitHub.com.
Mobile
Cloud Mobile End-to-End Sample
SAP Mobile Services provides multiple offerings for you to mobilize your data. This custom use case and built mobile solutions using all of our offerings. Experiencing these applications on your own devices will help you identify the right product for you.
Mobile Development Kit Samples for Developer Tutorials
Samples from SAP Developer Center mobile development kit tutorials demonstrating various components and features of the mobile development kit in the context of an enterprise mobile solution.
SAP Mobile Development Kit Samples
Sample mobile development kit applications showcasing capabilities and common how-to topics for the intermediate to experienced user.
Safety at Work
Enterprise contact tracing solution, made easy by SAP. This asset allows customers and partners to use, build, and extend a contact tracing iOS solution, built on top of an SAP Cloud Platform HANA native multi-target application.
See more mobile samples based on SAP Cloud SDK and SAP Cloud Platform SDK on GitHub.com.
Machine Learning and SAP Conversational AI
Differentially Private Federated Learning: A Client-level Perspective
Simulate a federated setting and run differentially private federated learning.
SAP HANA Predictive and Machine Learning Scenarios
This project provides code examples for SAP HANA Predictive and Machine Learning scenarios.
See more Machine Learning samples on GitHub.com.
SAP Business Technology Platform
SAP4Kids
A cloud-native application that leverages various SAP technologies to ensure families have access to the food and resources they need during the COVID-19 crisis. This project can be deployed to your free SAP BTP trial account.
SAP BTP, Kyma Runtime Extension Samples
This project contains sample applications for building extensions and microservices on SAP BTP, Kyma runtime.
SAP Business Technology Platform Showcase: Access SAP HANA Cloud Database Underneath SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
This project creates an SAP HANA Deployment Infrastructure (aka HDI) container on SAP HANA Cloud and persists actual sales data originated from an external system in the same SAP Data Warehouse Cloud’s existing persistence area.
SAP Event Mesh – Messaging Client Java
This sample demonstrates Enterprise Messaging with Java, using combinations of vanilla Java, Spring, and JMS.
SAP Event Mesh – Messaging Client Node.js
This repository provides documentation and samples of how to use the Messaging Client (Node.js) for messaging via SAP Event Mesh in the Cloud Foundry environment.
SAP Workflow Service Sample Applications
Workflow sample projects as reference content. Users can download and import the content of this project to their tenant to understand and learn how-to consume workflow.
See more SAP BTP samples (formerly SAP Cloud Platform samples) on GitHub.com.
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model
Bi-directional, Many-to-Many SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Example
Fun SAP Cloud Application Programming Model sample to demonstrate many-to-many relationships.
Cloud CAP Multitenancy
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) sample code project with multitenancy using service manager-created SAP HANA containers for tenant data isolation.
Samples for the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model
This repository provides a list of samples and reusable packages created based on SAP Cloud Application Programming Model.
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Walk-throughs
This project contains additional exercises and tutorials for SAP Cloud Application Programming Model.
SAP CodeJam: SAP Cloud Application Programming Model – Node.js
This repository contains the material for a CodeJam on SAP Cloud Application Programming Model with Node.js. Through a series of developer-focused hands-on exercises, you'll get to know the "CAP" tools, create a project, and learn about various aspects such as compilation, persistence, OData operations, data models and service definitions and how they relate. Dig into annotations, custom logic, debugging, and more.
SAP Cloud Platform and Risk Management Example
The SAP Risk Management example applications show how to deploy a CAP application to Cloud Foundry and Kyma.
See more SAP Cloud Application Programming Model samples on GitHub.com.
SAP Data Intelligence
DataHub Interactive Education (DINE)
This demo content shows how to consume the features of SAP Data Hub.
SAP Data Hub and Intelligence Integration Examples
Example operators, pipelines, and Dockerfiles for SAP Data Hub showing how to connect to different sources or how to perform certain tasks.
SAP Data Intelligence Replication
Replication from SQL DB to Object Store using SAP Data Intelligence.
SAP Data Intelligence Text Analysis
Web scraping and text analysis using SAP Data Intelligence.
See all SAP Data Intelligence samples on GitHub.com.
SAP HANA
SAP HANA Developer Command Line Interface
Learn how to build a developer-centric SAP HANA command line tool, particularly designed to be used when performing SAP HANA development in non-SAP tooling (for example from VS Code),
SAP HANA Dynamic Deploy
SAP HANA XSA sample code project demonstrating the use of the SAP HANA Deployment Infrastructure (HDI) dynamic deployer.
SAP HANA Graph
SAP HANA includes a graph engine for network analysis. The examples demonstrate the usage of built-in algorithms, e.g. for path finding.
SHINE for SAP HANA Extended Application Services, Advanced Model
SAP HANA Interactive Education for SAP HANA Extended Application Services, Advanced Model (SHINE for XS Advanced) is an education content to learn, develop, and deploy SAP HANA XS Advanced Model application and is a successor of SHINE for XS Classic.
Software Development on SAP HANA openSAP Course
Exercise materials for openSAP courses targeted to applications developers, SAP HANA Developers, Cloud Application Programming Model developers, and SAP Cloud Platform developers.
See more SAP HANA samples on GitHub.com.
SAP TechEd
SAP TechEd 2020 Developer Keynote
In this special presentation by developers, for developers, you can join the final sprint review meeting of a fictional company. During this review, three developers of very different backgrounds walk through their code, configuration, and deployment to SAP Cloud Platform of an SAP S/4HANA extension for their company. Watch the associated session video.
SAP UI Development
OpenUI5-FHIR Sample App
Sample app demonstrating the use of the openui5-fhir open source project.
SAP Fiori for Android UI Components Demo App
This application demonstrates the available components in the Fiori UI library.
UI5 CAP Event App
Showcase of two UI5 user interfaces, one built with freestyle SAPUI5 (i.e. OpenUI5), the other using SAP Fiori elements, with a CAP backend, using OData V4 with Draft mode.
UI5 Service Worker Sample
Demonstrates how the Service Worker API, available in modern web browsers, could be used in a UI5 app to realize different caching strategies.
More Sample Code and Open Source Projects
Visit GitHub.com to explore more SAP Samples or SAP open source projects.