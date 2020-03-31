Tackling What Lies Ahead, Together

As you’ve likely seen SAP is offering open access to technologies to help support businesses and address the global challenges related to the fight against COVID-19.

We recognize that this is a time of uncertainty, and SAP would like to help wherever possible. This now includes providing you with a direct connection to our partner ecosystem and their free and open offerings along with those available directly from SAP.

Read the message from SAP Co-CEO Christian Klein on SAP Partner Offers.

Search this community using the tag C19FREEACCESS to find all the relevant free offers for your business during this unprecedented time.

Note to SAP Community members: SAP recognizes the importance of the integrity of the SAP Community. In an effort to continue to support the community and at the same time adapt to this time of uncertainty, we are creating a temporary space for partners who have free solutions that can help you continue to move forward. Our intention is to give you direct access to their solutions as they may provide you with practical help to tackle COVID-19 disruptions.

Inclusion of a partner offer on the SAP Community does not infer any endorsement by SAP. If you are looking for trusted third-party solutions for your SAP environment, you can find, try, and buy them online at SAP App Center. To purchase SAP solutions online, go to SAP Store. Many solutions on both sites are available for free trials.

Note to Partners: If you are a partner and would like to add your free offering, you can access instructions and guidelines on how to create a posting via sappartneredge.com (s-user ID required for access).

