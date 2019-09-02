[TECHNICAL: DON'T REMOVE OR UNPUBLISH] Example Resource Page with All Field Types

This is an example resource page with all field types, which are supported. The page is needed to avoid a page build failure due to missing field type in Gatsby GraphQL. Please, make sure to keep the page containing all field, so that no real page fails to build. Do not remove or unpublish the page.

This is a technical page. An instance of the page won't be created during the pages build.

Text Paragraph Example

some text here:

it can be bold or italic, underlined or strikethrough

lets add a list

  1. one
  2. two
    1. two one
      1. two one one
    2. two two
  3. three

or another list:

  • one
    • one one
      • one one one
    • one two
  • two
  • three

or link to sap.com

Image Paragraph Example

2 Columns Table Example

Column Name 1Column Name 2
We can use different text here:
BOLD
ITALIC
Underlined
link		some content here: 
SAP Code or application samples and tutorials are NOT FOR PRODUCTIVE USE. You may not demonstrate, test, examine, evaluate or otherwise use them in a live operating environment or with data that has not been sufficiently backed up. You may not rent, lease, lend, or resell SAP code or application samples and tutorials.

3 Columns Table Example

Column Name 1Column Name 2Column Name 3
small columnSAP Code or application samples and tutorials are NOT FOR PRODUCTIVE USE. You may not demonstrate, test, examine, evaluate or otherwise use them in a live operating environment or with data that has not been sufficiently backed up. You may not rent, lease, lend, or resell SAP code or application samples and tutorials.another small column
SAP Code or application samples and tutorials are NOT FOR PRODUCTIVE USE. You may not demonstrate, test, examine, evaluate or otherwise use them in a live operating environment or with data that has not been sufficiently backed up. You may not rent, lease, lend, or resell SAP code or application samples and tutorials.small columnanother small column

4 Columns Table Example

Custom Column NameColumn Name 2Column Name 3Column Name 4
some contentsome contentsome contentsome content

5 Column Table Example

Column Name 1Column Name 2Column Name 3Column Name 4Column Name 5
some contentsome contentsome contentsome contentsome content

DON'T REMOVE OR UNPUBLISH

DON'T REMOVE OR UNPUBLISH