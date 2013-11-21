ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) at openSAP

INTRODUCTION

Modern applications need to provide instant business value to their customers. Therefore, application programming models need to provide new qualities: efficient and high-quality development, mobile and desktop availability, flexible adaptation, integration into existing landscapes as well as flexible deployment options in the cloud and on-premise. This is exactly where the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) comes into play.



In the course "Building Apps with the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP)", you will see how RAP helps developers to efficiently build enterprise SAP Fiori apps and services on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) ABAP Environment (formerly known as SAP Cloud Platform ABAP Environment) and SAP S/4HANA.





Based on detailed hands-on exercises, you’ll learn how RAP combines and orchestrates proven SAP technologies like Core Data Services (CDS) and OData with new concepts, guidelines, and tools to offer a new programming model for ABAP development, regardless of whether you want to start from scratch or reuse existing business logic.





Note:

This course is now available in self-pace mode.

This course was first offered in 2020; consequently, all its assets were created before the branding changes related to SAP technology were announced in January 2021.

SAP HELP PORTAL DOCUMENTATION



For SAP BTP ABAP Environment

For SAP S/4HANA 1909 and later