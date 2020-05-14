SAP Champions - Spotlight Interviews

SAP Champions are among the top contributors within SAP Community, and the Spotlight Interviews series includes conversations with these valuable members. In these interviews, the SAP Champions share their backgrounds, talk about their experiences, and offer tips for getting the most out of the SAP Community.

In April 2020, these interviews replaced series such as Member of the Month and featured contributors, allowing SAP Community to focus on SAP Champions exclusively, spotlight them more frequently, and invite more members into the program.