SAP Community Spotlight Interviews

What are Spotlight Interviews?
The Spotlight Interviews series provides the opportunity to get to know SAP Community members, SAP Champions and SAP Mentors, including their backgrounds, interests, experiences, thought leadership perspectives, and tips for getting the most out of the SAP Community.
SAP Community Member Spotlight Interview: Jun Wu
For Jun Wu, a leading SAP Community contributor, with hands on work experiences with market leaders including Levi Strauss & Co., Bank of America, HP, IBM, and Capgemini, and now as an SAP Technology Senior Consultant, he has developed a daily routine to answer and comment on posts around a variety of topics including SAPUI5, SAP Fiori, SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry environment, and SAP Manufacturing Integration and Intelligence.
SAP Champion Spotlight Interview: Johann Fößleitner
For Johann Fößleitner, SAP Champion, community leader and contributor, Executive Partner and CEO at Cadaxo GmbH, technology learning started early at age 10. Very early on, he realized that computer games such as Pac-Man, Tetris, or Ghost’N Goblins, along with selling the games he developed to a magazine publisher, was his ticket out of a small village in Austria.
SAP Mentor Spotlight Interview: Matt Harding
For Matt Harding, SAP Mentor, guitarist, aspiring music composer, independent Development Architect/Developer, and currently SAP Technical Advisor at Hydro Tasmania, he has decided to combine his SAP and music careers. He has developed songs and supported music endeavors that connect to SAP Conferences (e.g. SAP TechEd), Coffee Corner Podcast, and other events and activities.
