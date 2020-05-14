The Spotlight Interviews series provides the opportunity to get to know the SAP Champions and SAP Mentors, including their backgrounds, interests, experiences, thought leadership perspectives, and tips for getting the most out of the SAP Community. Prior to the Spotlight Interview series, the SAP Community recognized Member of the Month and featured contributors.
SAP Champions are top contributors to the SAP Community serving as distinguished leaders and upholding community ideals and spirit. Through their insights and expertise, SAP Champions are dedicated to helping members maximize their SAP community experience.
Tune into a podcast on how Christian, a Professor for Information Systems at the University of Applied Sciences in Aachen, Germany, moved from the world of consulting to academia as well as from SAP Mentor to SAP Champion. Learn how he uses the SAP Community to help educate his students.
Check out this Spotlight where Andreas shares his career journey and expertise including ABAP and .NET which inspires him to speak at many SAP events, write numerous blogs, and share relevant plug-ins for the community. In addition, learn about his adventures traveling and his passion for multiple languages.
Listen to this conversation to learn about Nabheet's evolving community contributions -- efforts that culminated with the launch of his YouTube channel and Technology Enthusiast podcast -- and discover how you can make the most of your own community involvement.
SAP Mentors are top influencers representing customers, partners, and consultants. They provide feedback on SAP technologies and strategies by participating in a global advocacy program that recognizes exceptional, high-value members of the larger SAP ecosystem. As experts specializing in one or more SAP products or services, they boast deep industry-specific, line of business, or technology knowledge. SAP Mentors are collaborative by nature with excellent communications skills and a passion to share, educate, and influence.
Find out how SAP Mentor, Karin Tillotson combines personal and professional interests including hiking, encouraging women in technology, sharing insights on diversity in the workplace, or pursuing professional interests such as Data Archiving and Information Lifecycle Management (ILM).
About Karin Tillotson | Spotlight Interview
Learn from Peter Langner, Managing Director at ADventas Consulting GmbH and SAP Mentor, who is a true connector. Throughout his life, Peter has been inspired to solve the challenges faced by those around him. Peter has been able to address complex solutions for customers’ SAP S/4HANA migrations and create a Special Interest Group for SAP Global Trade Management.
About Peter Langner | Spotlight Interview
Staying curious can add value to both a personal and professional journey. Learn about how Tom, co-owner and technical lead of Nessi Tech NV based in Belgium, appreciates the importance of leading by example and not settling for the status quo. He applies these standards in his own journey and in addressing a broad range of customer requirements including SAP S/4HANA, scaling data models, and virtual work environments.
About Tom Cenens | Spotlight Interview
Tomas Krojzl, an IBM Distinguished Engineer and SAP Mentor, made a major career bet on the SAP HANA database and combined it with other areas of interest. This decision has become a cornerstone of his success today. From Data Relocation Management to Multi-Cloud Infrastructure and Digital Center Readiness, learn about how Tomas has been at the forefront of addressing complex IT and business challenges.
About Tomas Krojzl | Spotlight Interview
Alisdair Templeton, Ethan Jewitt, and Wouter Lemaire join forces with Peter Muessig and Stefan Beck to discuss SAPUI5 and their journey in creating its advantageous elements. Learn more about the new web components, framework, upskilling, TypeScript, libraries, and adoption resources that change the way user interfaces are developed and handled.
Spotlight Interview & Video (Part 1)
To reflect on how to take advantage of SAP and SAP Community learning resources, Max Wessel, EVP & Chief Learning Officer at SAP, caught up with Tammy Powlas, Senior Business Analyst at Fairfax Water and SAP Mentor, to discuss what role learning has played in her life, and how she has furthered her knowledge through the SAP Community.
About Tammy Powlas | Spotlight Interview & Video