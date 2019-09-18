Industries and Customer Advisory Launches COVID-19 Industry Focused Podcast Series:
Businesses are currently struggling to respond to COVID-19; they have to think about their recovery and how they can re-imagine business models. This changes how SAP engages with customers. SAP’s Industries and Customer Advisory has launched a podcast series called “Industry Insights by SAP” that examines each industry and covers:
1. Short and mid-term impact of COVID-19
2. Long-term impact on the industry
3. How technology can support the response, the recovery, and the transformation post COVID-19
The Digital Supply Chain podcast is a show hosted by SAP Innovation Evangelist Tom Raftery, discussing thought leadership, best practices, and the latest innovations in delivering a sustainable supply chain. The show publishes roughly 1-2 episodes a week, and features interviews with luminaries in the world of supply chain and Industry 4.0. All aspects of supply chains and how to optimize them are discussed - everything from the design, planning, manufacturing, production, delivery, all the way through to product operation.
In this podcast, host Craig Cmehil, head of SAP's Community & Influencers team, speaks to community members from around the world, inviting them to share their thoughts and ideas as we journey forth into the next age of Intelligent Enterprise!
This podcast is for the SAP community, provided to you by members Simon Kemp and Jakob Marius Kjær. It features interviews with prominent SAP Community contributors, representatives from the SAP Community team, and other SAP experts.
In this regular YouTube series, Developer Evangelist Ian Thain delivers bite-sized information about SAP-related technology via interviews with experts about SAP HANA, SAP Cloud Platform, mobile offerings, analytics solutions, SAPUI5, IoT, and similar topics
Each week, Developer Advocate DJ Adams (aka qmacro) hosts a live stream covering various SAP development topics, including programming. Catch the broadcast on his YouTube channel every Friday and find out more about times, upcoming episodes, and recordings of past episodes on the series home page.
Hosted by Developer Advocate DJ Adams, the Tech Aloud podcast gives you the chance to listen to technical articles on the go, as they are read aloud simply so you can listen to them instead of reading them. The articles cover a wide variety of subjects but all are relevant for folks in today's SAP technical world. Find out more in Tech Aloud podcast - an introduction.
Hosted by SAP Mentor and community member Daniel Graversen, this podcast focuses on the SAP Integration platforms from SAP PI/PO, Cloud Integration, API Management, Gateway, and Cloud Platform. It covers the different tools available, as well as the techniques necessary to make your enterprise work.
Presented by SAP Education, this podcast (available in German only) focuses on current topics and trends related to UI5 technology and the use of SAP solutions.
Presented by SAP Education, this German podcast focuses on current topics and trends from vocational education in the SAP environment.
In this monthly podcast presented by SAP Customer Experience Labs, hosts Sven Haiges and Nicholas Wood share news and thoughts on innovation and tech topics, orbiting the world of customer experience.
Presented by the SAP Ariba COE, this podcast focuses on leadership, innovation, and learning. Host Andy Hughes invites you to listen, be inspired, and gain valuable insight from leaders around the world both inside and outside of SAP.