Industries and Customer Advisory Launches COVID-19 Industry Focused Podcast Series:

Businesses are currently struggling to respond to COVID-19; they have to think about their recovery and how they can re-imagine business models. This changes how SAP engages with customers. SAP’s Industries and Customer Advisory has launched a podcast series called “Industry Insights by SAP” that examines each industry and covers:

1. Short and mid-term impact of COVID-19

2. Long-term impact on the industry

3. How technology can support the response, the recovery, and the transformation post COVID-19



