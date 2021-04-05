The SAP Mentors program seeks highly motivated, respected, and knowledgeable experts who have the professional presence and skills necessary to share insightful feedback about SAP strategy, products, and technology.



The SAP Champions program is always looking for active and informed community leaders who are passionate about helping members get the most out of SAP Community and related events.

Please visit the SAP Mentors page to learn more about the criteria for joining this program and check out the SAP Champions page to discover who can join this program.

If you know anyone who belongs in one of our influencers programs (including yourself!), please send an email to sapmentors@sap.com (when nominating someone for the SAP Mentors program) or to sapchampions@sap.com (when nominating someone for the SAP Champions program) with the following information: