SAP Mentors

Who are SAP Mentors?

Working together, SAP and SAP Mentors constructively collaborate to improve SAP products, technologies, and strategies. SAP Mentors are:

  • Top influencers in the SAP ecosystem, representing customers, partners, and consultants
  • Hands-on experts of an SAP product or service, as well as contributors to community-driven projects
  • Participants who possess a passion to share, educate, and influence
  • Advocates with business experience and strong relevant networks
  • Professionals comfortable sharing feedback and market insights with SAP product teams and SAP executives

What are the SAP Mentors doing?

As part of this influencer program, SAP Mentors lend their support by:

  • Engaging in collaborative activities in their area(s) of expertise that proactively improve or influence SAP products and services.  
  • Presenting on topics from a thought-leader, broader audience point-of-view.
  • Providing market perspectives and (early) feedback on product and go-to-market (GTM) strategies.
  • Exchanging information and perspectives from customer, end-user, developer, and partner experience.

How to join the SAP Mentors program

The SAP Mentors program draws highly motivated and respected experts who have the professional presence and skills necessary to share insightful feedback about SAP strategy, products, and technology.

To learn more about how to nominate an SAP Mentor, check out our nominations page.

Current SAP Mentors

A - G
H - L 
M - S
S - W
- <a href="https://people.sap.com/leonardo.araujo">Leonardo Araujo</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/christian.braukmller4">Christian Braukmüller</a><br>-&nbsp;<a href="https://people.sap.com/joyce.butler4">Joyce Butler</a><br>-&nbsp;<a href="https://people.sap.com/cappsgreg">Greg Capps</a><br>-&nbsp;<a href="https://people.sap.com/tom.cenens">Tom Cenens</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/chagas.seinspire">Eduardo Chagas</a><br>-&nbsp;<a href="https://people.sap.com/diego.dora">Diego Dora</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/r.eijpe">Robert Eijpe</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/martin.fischer6">Martin Fischer</a><br>-<a href="https://people.sap.com/ankur.godre"> Ankur Godre</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/daniel.graversen">Daniel Graversen</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/abdulbasit.gulsen">Abdulbasit Gulsen</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/bhanu.gupta3">Bhanu Gupta</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/matt.harding">Matt Harding</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/paul.hardy2">Paul Hardy</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/ethan.jewett2">Ethan Jewett</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/chris.kernaghan">Chris Kernaghan</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/krishnakishor.kammaje2">Krishna Kishor Kammaje</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/r.konijnenburg">Ronald Konijnenburg</a><br>-<a href="https://people.sap.com/michal.krawczyk2"> Michal Krawczyk</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/tomas.krojzl">Tomas Krojzl</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/wenceslao.lacaze">Wence Lacaze</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/peter-langner">Peter Langner</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/danielle.larocca">Danielle Larocca</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/wouter.lemaire">Wouter Lemaire</a><br>-<a href="https://people.sap.com/derek.loranca"> Derek Loranca</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/ajay.maheshwari">Ajay Maheshwari</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/h174">Hendrik Neumann</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/chris.paine">Chris Paine</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/raquel.pereiradacunha2">Raquel Pereira da Cunha</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/ridvan.polat">Ridvan Polat</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/tammy.powlas3">Tammy Powlas</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/jyoti.prakash6">Jyoti Prakash</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/chris.rae">Chris Rae</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/marcelo.ramos">Marcelo Ramos</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/graham.robinson">Graham Robinson</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/karen.rodrigues2">Karen Rodrigues</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/wizbongre">Gareth Ryan</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/olivers">Oliver Schreiber</a><br>-&nbsp;<a href="https://people.sap.com/frank.schuler">Frank Schuler</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/hsinkwitz1">Heather Sinkwitz</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/engswee.yeoh">Eng Swee Yeoh</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/tamas.szirtes">Tamas Szirtes</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/alisdair.templeton3">Alisdair Templeton</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/karin.tillotson4">Karin Tillotson</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/substring">Simon To</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/tobias.trapp">Tobias Trapp</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/robin.vanhethof">Robin Van Het Hof</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/wagnerhenrik">Henrik Wagner</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/mortenw">Morten Wittrock</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/gregor.wolf">Gregor Wolf</a><br>

Contact us

Still have questions or comments about the SAP Mentors program? Please email us at sapmentors@sap.com.