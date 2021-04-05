SAP Mentors
Working together, SAP and SAP Mentors constructively collaborate to improve SAP products, technologies, and strategies. SAP Mentors are:
As part of this influencer program, SAP Mentors lend their support by:
The SAP Mentors program draws highly motivated and respected experts who
have the professional presence and skills necessary to share insightful
feedback about SAP strategy, products, and technology.
To learn more about how to nominate an SAP Mentor, check out our nominations page.
