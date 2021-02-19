SAP Champions serve as the role models and leaders who make the SAP Community a more inclusive and receptive environment, where all individuals are welcome to seek help and exchange knowledge.
SAP Champions are:
SAP Champions help the SAP Community and its members by:
An SAP Champion is a top contributor to SAP community sites and related events, serving as a leader who distinguishes him- or herself in the eyes of peers while also upholding community ideals and spirit.
To learn more about how to nominate an SAP Champion, check out our nominations page.
We conduct Spotlight Interviews regularly with SAP Champions, so you can get to know them better. Here are the most recent interviews.
A Professor for Information Systems at the University of Applied Sciences in Aachen, Christian talks about how he is using SAP Community to help educate his students. Listen to the interview!
Andreas says that being selected for the SAP Champions program was a proud moment he will always remember. He chats about that achievement and much more. Read the full interview!
Nabheet explains how his contributions to SAP Community evolved over the years (and how he overcame his fear of public speaking to become an event leader, YouTuber, and podcaster). Listen now!
A - F
F - K
K - P
P - W
|- <a href="https://people.sap.com/rsletta">Ronnie André Bjørvik Sletta</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/paul_aschmann">Paul Aschmann</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/john.astill">John Astill</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/tbroek">Twan Broek</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/douglas.cezar10">Douglas Cezar Küchler</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/slim">Seung Chan Lim</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/phil.cooley">Phil Cooley</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/michelle.crapo5">Michelle Crapo</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/christian.drumm">Christian Drumm</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/lanzlf">Luis Felipe Lanz</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/andre.fischer">Andre Fischer</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/jakob.flaman">Jakob Flaman</a><br>
|- <a href="https://people.sap.com/johann.fleitner2">Johann Fößleitner</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/klaus.freyburger">Klaus Freyburger</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/andreas.gautsch">Andreas Gautsch</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/gleicje">Jens Gleichmann</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/marcgong">Marc Gong</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/florian.henninger">Florian Henninger</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/ann3johnson">Anne Johnson</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/karol.kalisz">Karol Kalisz</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/jitendrakumar.kansal">Jitendra Kansal</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/keller.m">Michael Keller</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/susan.keohan">Susan Keohan</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/roland.knipp3">Roland Knipp</a><br><br>
|-<a href="https://people.sap.com/leon.limson"> Leon Limson</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/bernhard.luecke">Bernhard Luecke</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/andrew.lunde">Andrew Lunde</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/nabheetscn">Nabheet Madan</a><br>-<a href="https://people.sap.com/simhamagal"> Narasimha (Simha) Magal</a><br>-<a href="https://people.sap.com/majcon"> Damir Majer</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/sheinit">Kinga Moska</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/fmotter">Fausto Motter</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/lukasz.pegiel">Łukasz Pęgiel</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/nilpeksen">Nil Peksen</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/jpenninkhof">Jan Penninkhof</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/marina.pontjakova">Marina Pontjakova</a>
|- <a href="https://people.sap.com/sridharraju.mahali">Sridhar Raju Mahali</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/tudor.riscutia">Tudor Riscutia</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/david.ruizbadia2">David Ruiz Badia</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/benjamin.schneider">Benjamin Schneider</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/masayuki.sekihara">Masayuki Sekihara</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/krasimir.semerdzhiev">Krasimir Semerdzhiev</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/muralidaran.shanmugham2">Murali Shanmugham</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/jspath10">Jim Spath</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/marssel.vilaa2">Marssel Vilaça</a><br>- <a href="https://people.sap.com/baerbel.winkler2">Bärbel Winkler</a>
Looking for more information? For questions and comments about the SAP Champions, please contact sapchampions@sap.com.