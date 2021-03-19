SAP Community Influencers
The SAP influencer programs include SAP Mentors who provide feedback for SAP strategy and SAP Champions who help improve the SAP Community experience.

SAP Champions

SAP Champions are top contributors to the SAP Community serving as distinguished leaders and upholding community ideals and spirit. Through their insights and expertise, SAP Champions are dedicated to helping members maximize their SAP community experience.

SAP Mentors

SAP Mentors are top influencers representing customers, partners, and consultants. They provide feedback on SAP technologies and strategies by participating in a global advocacy program that recognizes exceptional, high-value members of the larger SAP ecosystem. As experts specializing in one or more SAP products or services, they boast deep industry-specific, line of business, or technology knowledge. SAP Mentors are collaborative by nature with excellent communications skills and a passion to share, educate, and influence.

