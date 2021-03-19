SAP Community Influencers

SAP Mentors are top influencers representing customers, partners, and consultants. They provide feedback on SAP technologies and strategies by participating in a global advocacy program that recognizes exceptional, high-value members of the larger SAP ecosystem. As experts specializing in one or more SAP products or services, they boast deep industry-specific, line of business, or technology knowledge. SAP Mentors are collaborative by nature with excellent communications skills and a passion to share, educate, and influence.

