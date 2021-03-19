SAP Community Influencers

SAP Champions are top contributors to the SAP Community serving as distinguished leaders and upholding community ideals and spirit. Through their insights and expertise, SAP Champions are dedicated to helping members maximize their SAP community experience.
SAP
Mentors
are top influencers representing customers, partners, and
consultants. They provide feedback on SAP technologies and
strategies by participating in a global advocacy program that recognizes exceptional, high-value members of the larger SAP ecosystem. As experts specializing in one or more SAP products or services, they
boast deep industry-specific, line of
business, or technology knowledge. SAP Mentors are collaborative by nature with
excellent communications skills and a passion to share, educate, and
influence.
Looking for more information? Please contact sapmentors@sap.com for questions about comments about the SAP Mentors program. For questions and comments about the SAP Champions, please contact sapchampions@sap.com.