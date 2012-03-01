Member of the Month Hall of Fame

From March 2012 to March 2020 the Member of the Month interviews recognized members of the SAP Community for exemplary behavior: sharing knowledge with peers, being helpful and taking on additional tasks to support community engagement.

In April 2020, SAP Community retired the Member of the Month interview series, moving instead to Spotlight Interviews to salute SAP Champions. At the same time, SAP Community also expanded the SAP Champions program to include more members, including those who had previously been eligible for Member of the Month recognition, the retired SAP Technology Ambassadors program, and featured contributors.