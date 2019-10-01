Retired in April 2020, the SAP Technology Ambassadors program was open to an SAP employee who was a:

Go-to person with in-depth knowledge of his or her respective technology focus area

Expert able to clearly enrich/inform others in using SAP technology in variety of media and channels

Passionate advocate for his or her technology focus area

With the retirement of this program, eligible SAP Technology Ambassadors were given the opportunity to join the SAP Champions program. To this day, the SAP Community regularly invites SAP employees to join the SAP Champions, as this program has expanded to include all members who deliver value to our community -- anywhere and everywhere!