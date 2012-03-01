Member of the Month Hall of Fame

From March 2012 to March 2020 the Member of the Month interviews recognized members of the SAP Community for exemplary behavior: sharing knowledge with peers, being helpful and taking on additional tasks to support community engagement.
In April 2020, SAP Community retired the Member of the Month interview series, moving instead to Spotlight Interviews to salute SAP Champions. At the same time, SAP Community also expanded the SAP Champions program to include more members, including those who had previously been eligible for Member of the Month recognition, the retired SAP Technology Ambassadors program, and featured contributors.
2020 Archives
- January 2020: Gaurav Karkara
- February 2020: Martijn van Foeken
- March 2020: Michael Keller
2019 Archives
- January 2019: Sriprasad Shivaram Bhat
- February 2019: Lingaiah Vanam
- March 2019: Manoj Khavatkopp
- April 2019: Mahesh Kumar Palavalli
- May 2019: Ankur Patel
- June 2019: Pavan Bhamidipati
- July 2019: Vikas Kumar Singh
- August 2019: Abdel Dadouche
- September 2019: Saurabh Kabra
- October 2019: Dennis Padia
- November 2019: Sudip Ghosh
- December 2019: Raffael Herrmann
2018 Archives
- 2018/12: Sergei Travkin- View profile | View interview
- 2018/11: Emanuele Ricci - View profile | View interview
- 2018/10: Jakob Marius Kjær - View profile| View interview
- 2018/09: Abdul Mannan - View profile | View interview
- 2018/08: Phil Cooley- View profile | View interview
- 2018/07: Raja Sekhara Reddy Bannuru - View profile | View interview
- 2018/06: Sergio Guerrero - View profile | View interview
- 2018/05: Bärbel Winkler - View profile | View interview
- 2018/04: Bartosz Jarkowski - View profile | View interview
- 2018/03: Sharath Gangadhara - View profile | View interview
- 2018/02: Mike Pokraka - View profile | View interview
- 2018/01: Jeremy Good - View profile | View interview
2017 Archives
- 2017/12: Michelle Crapo - View profile | View interview
- 2017/11: Fabian Lehmann - View profile | View interview
- 2017/10: Nic Teunckens - View profile| View interview
- 2017/09: Rémi Corriveau - View profile | View interview
- 2017/08:Harish Mistri - View profile | View interview
- 2017/07: Frank Schuler - View profile | View interview
- 2017/06: Akhilesh Upadhyay - View profile | View interview
- 2017/05: Koen Hesters - View profile | View interview
- 2017/04: Jun Wu - View profile | View interview
- 2017/03: Raghu Govindarajan - View profile | View interview
- 2017/02: Joachim Rees - View profile | View interview
- 2017/01: Jerry Wang - View profile | View interview
2016 Archives
- 2016/12: Helmut Tammen - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/11: Evgeniy Kolmakov - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/10: Benedict Venmani Felix - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/09: Martin Fischer - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/08: Simone Milesi - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/07: Christian Drumm - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/06: Vadim Klimov - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/05: Nithyanandam Venu - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/04: Yüksel Akçinar - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/03: Florian Pfeffer - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/02: Veselina Peykova - View Profile | View Interview
- 2016/01: Paul Hardy - View Profile | View Interview
2015 Archives
- 2015/12: Daniel Van Leeuwen - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/11: Mariano Cabalen - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/10: Paul Bakker - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/09: Jose Nunes - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/08: Mustafa Bensan - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/07: Madhu Babu Sai - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/06: Sander van Willigen - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/05: João Sousa - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/04: Maksim Rashchynski - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/03: Sven Ringling - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/02: Virinchy Panangipalli - View Profile | View Interview
- 2015/01: Matt Fraser - View Profile | View Interview
2014 Archive
- 2014/12: Masayuki Sekihara - View Profile | View Interview
- 2014/11: Mehwish Haq - View Profile | View Interview
- 2014/10: Alessandro Banzer - View Profile | View Interview
- 2014/09: Yasemin Uluturk - View Interview
- 2014/08: Mike Howles - View Profile | View Interview
- 2014/07: Florian Henninger - View Profile | View Interview
- 2014/06: Colleen Lee - View Profile | View Interview
- 2014/05: Midhun VP - View Profile | View Interview
- 2014/04: Martin Voros - View Profile | View Interview
- 2014/03: Steffi Warnecke - View Profile | View Interview
- 2014/02: Jitendra Kansal - View Profile | View Interview
- 2014/01: Alessandro Spadoni - View Profile | View Interview
2013 Archives
- 2013/12: Lukas Weigelt - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/11: Zahid Yener - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/10: Rick Bakker - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/09: Ravi Sankar Venna - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/08: David Clavey - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/07: Marssel Vilaca - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/06: Nicolas Busson - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/05: Samuli Kaski - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/04: Jelena Perfiljeva - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/03: Steve Rumsby - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/02: Amy King - View Profile | View Interview
- 2013/01: Stephen Millard - View Profile | View Interview
2012 Archives
- 2012/12: Tom Van Doorslaer - View Profile | View Interview
- 2012/11: Ajay Maheshwari - View Profile | View Interview
- 2012/10: Simon Kemp - View Profile | View Interview
- 2012/09: Kumud Singh - View Profile | View Interview
- 2012/08: Thomas Dulaney - View Profile | View Interview
- 2012/07: Jansi Rani Murugesan - View Profile | View Interview
- 2012/06: William Li - View Interview
- 2012/05: Andrei Vishnevsky - View Profile | View Interview
- 2012/04: Sascha Wenninger - View Profile | View Interview
- 2012/03: Tom Cenens View Profile - | View Interview