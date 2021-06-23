Community Live

Thomas Jung

In this video we will look at the basics of User Management and Administration in SAP HANA Cloud. We will explain the differences between the DBADMIN and SYSTEM users. And how you should only use the DBADMIN user to bootstrap more specific administration users. Also we will look at the role of user groups in SAP HANA Cloud. And most importantly how you should never use DBADMIN in production (beyond bootstrapping the system) or in an ongoing basis. We will cover the proper way to deactivate the DBADMIN user but also be able to bring it back in emergencies.