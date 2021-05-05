Community Live

Converting Existing SAP HANA Project to Cloud Application Programming Model

Thomas Jung

A recent question prompted this video. A customer had an existing SAP HANA only project they had created in the SAP Business Application Studio. They now wanted to add OData service functionality to this project. In SAP Web IDE you would run a wizard to add an Node.js module which could support XSJS and XSODATA. However those technologies are no longer recommended and/or supported in latest HANA Cloud and SAP Business Application Studio approach. Instead SAP recommends using the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model. But this is a different project type and structure.

