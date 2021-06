Thomas Jung

In part 2 of this series we continue to look at the idea of adding a service layer to an existing SAP HANA project in the era of SAP HANA Cloud and Business Application Studio. In Part 1 we saw how you can convert an SAP HANA Project to an SAP Cloud Application Programming Model project. In this video we want to explore an alternative approach by manually adding just a Node.js module to our SAP HANA project.