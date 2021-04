Ian Thain

This week's updates and latest news for developers include: SAP Cloud Connectors View in SAP Business Technology Platform, Developing and Extending SAP Fiori Elements Apps openSAP course, Exploring the world of AI openSAP course, reCAP online community event, Hands-on SAP Devs final episode on Getting the Most Out of the SAP TechEd Developer Keynote Repository, and Expose HTML5 apps in SAP Launchpad service.