SAP Developer News: Navigating our channel, SAP BTP Ask Us Anything event, UI5 updates, SwiftUI repo

Ian Thain

This week's updates and latest news for developers include: overview of new content structure in our SAP Developers YouTube channel, SAP BTP “Ask Us Anything” event,​ latest developments in and around UI5, new SwiftUI repo from the SAP BTP SDK for iOS dev team.