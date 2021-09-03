Community Live

Community
SAP Community
September 3, 2021
This week's updates and latest news for the SAP Community include SAP Mentor Spotlight Interview, SAP Community Events - SAP Stammtisch, SAP Community 2021 Talent Show, New SAP Community Topic page for Application Lifecycle Management.
