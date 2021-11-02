Community Live

SAP Community

Best-run businesses are intelligent enterprises – they apply technologies within agile, efficient, and integrated business processes. SAP helps companies become intelligent enterprises by enabling customers to discover and deploy vertical solutions in order to apply industry best practices and extend current business processes – and by helping to manage every part of the organization – employees, customers, products, spend, finance, and IT. It is essential to have one unified technology platform, the SAP Business Technology Platform, as a foundation of the intelligent enterprise, ensuring that business applications are integrated, can talk to each other, and be easily built and extended. This presentation will clarify the role of workflow and process automation in the SAP strategy for the Intelligent Enterprise: As organizations are transforming their core enterprise business processes, workflows as process automations are key components of extensibility of E2E business processes. SAP’s value proposition is to deliver out of the box extensible LoB workflows, with a Citizen developer experience, enabling process transformation from both process as well as customer insights – AND with pre-built business content and embedded intelligence.