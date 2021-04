SAP Community

In this replay of the SAP Community Call: What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for a Tech-Focus/Dev held on May 7, 2020, Xiaohui Xue, Frederic Vanborre and Christoph Gross cover the newest functionalities of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation and answer questions from the participants.

To find more information, please refer to this blog post: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/04/29/whats-new-with-2004-release-of-sap-intelligent-robotic-process-automation/