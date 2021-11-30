Community Live

SAP Community

In this session we will explore the UI5 Web Components – the latest SAP UI Open Source offering. UI5 Web Components are lightweight and easy to consume UI building blocks that allow you to build enterprise ready UIs with your framework of choice. As they are also a carrier of SAP Fiori design language, apps built with UI5 Web Components perfectly support the SAP Fiori UX. In this session you will learn: o What are Web Components? o Why we decided to create UI5 Web Components o Which are the UI5 Web Components most interesting features and the components we offer. o How UI5 Web Components fit into SAP's UI Strategy? o How to get started with UI5 Web Components? o How to use UI5 Web Components with various technologies such as React, Angular and Vue? o How to theme UI5 Web Components? o What’s on the roadmap for UI5 Web Components?