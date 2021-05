SAP Community

Creating a recommender system for our customers is like a journey, where we pass several challenges to reach the destination of an increased user experience. This webinar offered insights on how we have designed this journey in SAP for Me, an overview of the different types of Recommender Systems and common challenges like the cold-start problem. You will also learn what to consider when setting up a Knowledge-based Recommender System and how to combine this with Collaborative Filtering.