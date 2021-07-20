Community Live

SAP Community

Sustainability is on demand. Businesses need to understand the new challenges and build their roadmap to embed Sustainability as a new dimension of success into their end-to-end processes. In this session we’ll talk about the situation and how Sustainability affects the businesses as well as SAP’s solution strategy and product portfolio. This will help you understand your options and way forward into a sustainable business. Join this SAP Community Call and take the opportunity to address your questions with our experts.