Community Live

SAP Community

Momentum for sustainability is as high as ever. But what’s behind it? Beyond rising stakeholder expectations and legislation – what else moves businesses to transform to deliver value to customers as well as the economy, society, and the environment? Join us to explore how sustainability has evolved to a core business topic and how we are bringing it to life at SAP since more than a decade. We will share key milestones and examples of how we walk the talk in our own sustainable business operations and practices while learning and earning the credibility to be an enabling partner for our customers’ sustainability journeys.