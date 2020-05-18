Community Live

SAP Community

In this replay of the SAP Community call: SAP Intelligent Business Process Management – Overview and Update, held on May 14, 2020, Stephan Schluchter and Venugopal Chembrakalathil show an introduction to SAP Intelligent BPM and the recent developments, as well as cover an introduction to SAP Intelligent BPM, an overview on the recent updates, and some customer use cases and success stories.

More information in this blog post: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/05/07/sap-community-webinar-overview-update-on-sap-intelligent-business-process-management/

Access presentation here: https://www.sap.com/documents/2020/05/58efd03b-977d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html