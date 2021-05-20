Community Live

SAP Community

Join this session to learn from our panel of experts how SAP Integration Suite can support your digital transformation journey and help you to use one versatile Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service including SAP-managed integration packs that reduce TCO, increase the flexibility of your hybrid landscape and address all integration use cases in a holistic manner. The journey towards the Intelligent Enterprise is founded upon a strong integration strategy, which is why, our SAP experts want you to understand why SAP Integration Suite is not only a fundamental part of the RISE with SAP program, but also how it can support and accelerate any integration journey. Already implemented SAP Process Orchestration? Learn how SAP Integration Suite can move your integration strategy to the cloud. And don’t forget, you’ll get a chance to submit your questions and get live answers from the panel.