Community Live

SAP HANA Cloud, still a rather new product, offers a quick and easy way to store data, process it in real time, and link it to other data sources in the cloud or on-premise. It combines in-memory technology with the advantages of cloud computing also offering various features like machine learning and artificial intelligence. Operating as stand-alone solution or as add-on to an on-premise environment, SAP HANA Cloud allows unique use cases offering great benefits to its users. In this call our SAP HANA Cloud Product Management Expert Thomas Hammer will give interested participants an introduction to SAP HANA Cloud. Explaining key features and specific benefits while introducing the newest technological advances. He will also offer a glimpse on the current product roadmap for SAP HANA Cloud.