Community Live

SAP Community

SAP HANA Cloud, data lake is an SAP HANA Cloud component composed of data lake IQ – which provides high-performance analysis for petabyte volumes of relational data – and data lake Files – which provides managed access to structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data stored as files. SAP HANA Cloud, data lake is fully integrated, sharing common security and tooling with all HANA Cloud components. In this call our SAP HANA Cloud Product Management Expert Jason Hinsperger will give you a technical overview of SAP HANA Cloud, data lake. Explaining key features and specific benefits while introducing the newest technological advances. He will also offer a glimpse on the current product roadmap for SAP HANA Cloud, data lake.