Community Live

One of the first steps in any digital transformation journey is understanding all the modifications and extensions implemented in your SAP ERP on-prem system and how much of that code you actually need to take over to the SAP S/4HANA or move to the cloud. SAP Business Technology Platform, an essential part of the RISE with SAP offering and the foundation of the Intelligent Enterprise, can support customers and partners to perform this analysis. The SAP Fiori Custom Code Migration App runs on SAP BTP ABAP Environment and performs SAP S/4HANA and cloud readiness checks on your custom code, displaying the results with comprehensive filtering and navigation capabilities. The App also identifies unused custom code based on your collected usage data and suggests potential semi-automation opportunities made possible with the ABAP Development Tools (ADT). Join this interactive session to understand how you can use the SAP Fiori Custom Code Migration App in your custom code migration projects. Our product experts will be there to show you the App in action and answer your questions live.