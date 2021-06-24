Community Live

SAP Community

Join us for an interactive panel interview with some of our leading SAP Enable Now customers McCormick, Comcast, and CONA Services to gain some insights from our leading customers in the training and adoption space. Learn how they focus on their end users every day and listen to some of their challenges around training and adoption of different systems and tools. Gain some insights on how they have overcome some of the obstacles with their end users and how to get your executive leadership to see the value of training and adoption.