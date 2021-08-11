Community Live

SAP Community

In these unprecedented, challenging times, the ability to accelerate business outcomes from data has gained importance on the path to becoming an intelligent enterprise. With SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, our data warehouse solution in the Public Cloud, we help customers unleash the data-driven business. Join Mohamed Abdel Hadi, VP Product Management & Strategy, and Fabian Hartje who head’s our Product Management team, to learn about recent innovations in SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and see what major innovation areas and new capabilities are on our roadmap. Take the opportunity to raise your questions with our experts. Note: Dry-Run Monday, August 9th 1.30-1.55pm CET